The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

74% of Israelis in favor of negotiated agreement on judicial reform - NGO

Calll for Agreement plans to hold a protest in front of the President's Residence on Wednesday for Independence Day.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 18:02

Updated: APRIL 24, 2023 18:04
Demonstrators protesting the government's planned judicial overhaul, clash with right-wing supporters of the legal reform, in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023. (photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)
Demonstrators protesting the government's planned judicial overhaul, clash with right-wing supporters of the legal reform, in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023.
(photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Seventy-four percent of Israelis are in favor of a negotiated agreement for the judicial reform, according to a poll published by the Call for Agreement initiative on Monday.

Call for Agreement, a new initiative announced along with the survey, said that the poll meant that 7,145,440 Israelis wanted an agreement between the opposition and coalition to solve the crisis. The survey was conducted from April 6-17 through the Rushnik Institute, with a representative sample of 503 respondents.

Calll for Agreement is set to hold a protest in front of the President's Residence on Independence Day on Wednesday.

"We are convinced that through genuine dialogue it is also possible to reach a creative solution of agreement that will be acceptable to all parties - for the benefit of domestic peace and the prevention of the disintegration of Israeli society," said the initiative.

Pitfalls of proposed negotiations

The project organizers said that reform crisis had damaged security, the economy, national resilience and even personal relationships.

Organizers of the initiative included Elbit's former vice president Elad Aharonson and ex-CEO Yossi Ackerman, Attorney Yali Yigal and Jerusalem politician Ofer Berkowitz.

"We - the supporters of the reform and its opponents - are in favor of broad agreement!" Aharonson and Yigal said.

Aharonson said that many people were needed to show up at Wednesday's protest to prevent the splitting of the nation.



Tags Politics israeli politics Politics Headline Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars -Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by