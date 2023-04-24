Seventy-four percent of Israelis are in favor of a negotiated agreement for the judicial reform, according to a poll published by the Call for Agreement initiative on Monday.

Call for Agreement, a new initiative announced along with the survey, said that the poll meant that 7,145,440 Israelis wanted an agreement between the opposition and coalition to solve the crisis. The survey was conducted from April 6-17 through the Rushnik Institute, with a representative sample of 503 respondents.

Calll for Agreement is set to hold a protest in front of the President's Residence on Independence Day on Wednesday.

"We are convinced that through genuine dialogue it is also possible to reach a creative solution of agreement that will be acceptable to all parties - for the benefit of domestic peace and the prevention of the disintegration of Israeli society," said the initiative.

Pitfalls of proposed negotiations

The project organizers said that reform crisis had damaged security, the economy, national resilience and even personal relationships.

Organizers of the initiative included Elbit's former vice president Elad Aharonson and ex-CEO Yossi Ackerman, Attorney Yali Yigal and Jerusalem politician Ofer Berkowitz.

"We - the supporters of the reform and its opponents - are in favor of broad agreement!" Aharonson and Yigal said.

Aharonson said that many people were needed to show up at Wednesday's protest to prevent the splitting of the nation.