The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Judicial reform protesters: We are the last line of defense against dictatorship

The Saturday night judicial reform protests come on the heels of a pro-judicial reform demonstration that was held in Jerusalem on Thursday night last week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 29, 2023 18:44
Brothers in Arms protesters prepare banners ahead of the weekly Saturday night judicial reform protests, April 29, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Brothers in Arms protesters prepare banners ahead of the weekly Saturday night judicial reform protests, April 29, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

For the 17th week in a row, Israel's anti-judicial reform protesters are set to hit the streets on Saturday evening in 150 different locations around the country.

The main protest will be held, as always, on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, where High Court Justice Yoram Danziger, Head of the Bar Association Amit Bacher and Israeli Nobel Prize Winner Aaron Ciechanover will speak on the main stage.

At the same time, National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz is scheduled to speak at a protest in Ra'anana, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman will speak in Beersheba and National Unity Party MK and former justice minister Gideon Sa'ar will speak in Herzliya.

"As the Knesset reconvenes and the judicial coup becomes imminent, we will come out in the hundreds of thousands to protest throughout the country," the protest organizers said ahead of the demonstrations. "There is only one line of defense separating Israel from dictatorship: hundreds of thousands of determined citizens on the streets."

The Saturday night protests come on the heels of a pro-judicial reform demonstration that was held in Jerusalem on Thursday night, and which was attended by over 150,000 people.

Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on April 27, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90) Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on April 27, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Referencing the right-wing protests, the organizers added: "The serious incitement in [Thursday] night's demonstration, which included shocking scenes of images of Supreme Court judges being trampled on, reminds us of the demonstrations of the Ayatollah regime in Iran. That's where the Israeli government is dragging us. We have to stop it."

This is a developing story.



Tags protests demonstration in israel israel protest israeli politics Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by