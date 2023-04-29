For the 17th week in a row, Israel's anti-judicial reform protesters are set to hit the streets on Saturday evening in 150 different locations around the country.

The main protest will be held, as always, on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, where High Court Justice Yoram Danziger, Head of the Bar Association Amit Bacher and Israeli Nobel Prize Winner Aaron Ciechanover will speak on the main stage.

At the same time, National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz is scheduled to speak at a protest in Ra'anana, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman will speak in Beersheba and National Unity Party MK and former justice minister Gideon Sa'ar will speak in Herzliya.

"As the Knesset reconvenes and the judicial coup becomes imminent, we will come out in the hundreds of thousands to protest throughout the country," the protest organizers said ahead of the demonstrations. "There is only one line of defense separating Israel from dictatorship: hundreds of thousands of determined citizens on the streets."

The Saturday night protests come on the heels of a pro-judicial reform demonstration that was held in Jerusalem on Thursday night, and which was attended by over 150,000 people.

Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on April 27, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Referencing the right-wing protests, the organizers added: "The serious incitement in [Thursday] night's demonstration, which included shocking scenes of images of Supreme Court judges being trampled on, reminds us of the demonstrations of the Ayatollah regime in Iran. That's where the Israeli government is dragging us. We have to stop it."

This is a developing story.