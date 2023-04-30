The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli gov't promise free early education but falls short in execution

In 8 months, the government’s announced plan will only provide reduced costs to approximately 25% of children in the public daycare systems, which currently suffer from severe manpower shortages.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY, ELIAV BREUER
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 20:59

Updated: APRIL 30, 2023 21:32
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Following a brief and self-congratulatory press conference held by top ministers, it appears as though the government is falling short of making good on its promise to provide free early-childhood education.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Education Minister Yoav Kisch presented the first phase of their three-phase program for free education for children aged zero to three on Sunday night, explaining that as of January 2024, parents will receive up to NIS 940 for each child between the ages of zero and three.

In addition, Netanyahu promised that the children in government-supervised daycares will receive a full subsidy, and that the number of supervised daycares will increase significantly.

The government's goals

“Our program has three main goals – the first is to lower the cost of living. The second is education. We want and know that by upgrading the educational system in these daycare centers, we can improve the quality of the education these children receive. The third thing is to expand this system to allow supervised daycare for all working families in Israel,” said Netanyahu.

Free schooling for children aged zero to three was one of the Likud’s central campaign promises, and while the program was touted as “fulfilling a campaign promise,” it actually will only provide reduced costs to approximately 25% of children in the public daycare systems, which currently suffer from severe manpower shortages.

ONE CHALLENGE: The ongoing classroom shortage. Pictured: At a Beit Hakerem school. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ONE CHALLENGE: The ongoing classroom shortage. Pictured: At a Beit Hakerem school. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Smotrich said that after “much deliberation,” he, Netanyahu and Kisch decided not to “nationalize” the private daycare centers – but the manpower shortage in public daycare means that in the foreseeable future, they will not have a realistic option of moving their children to the public system, and thus will not have a real option for government-funded daycare.

Smotrich touted the measure as a “historic decision” made in response to the rising cost of living, which has steadily risen for over a year.

“We are now making a historic decision that is a direct response to the cost of living for parents of children aged zero to three by providing credit points and negative income tax, in addition to increasing the subsidy for supervised daycare centers,” he said. “At the same time, the government will invest considerable resources in improving the quality of the educational response in supervised and private frameworks, in order to improve the quality of early childhood education for all Israeli children.”

Smotrich noted that future benefits of the plan include further increased subsidies for toddlers, a “perseverance grant” for caregivers, a change in operating hours to improve the conditions of employment of caregivers compared to kindergartens aged three to six, a NIS 200 million investment in the pedagogical system in the Education Ministry and budgeting and expanding the training of caregivers.

The finance minister touted the achievements of the current administration in its four-month tenure.

“Just today, I signed orders that will prevent the increase in gas prices. We’ve reduced electricity and water prices, eliminated tariffs on a range of consumer goods, added tax credits, signed a historic agreement with the Histadrut [labor federation], and as mentioned now, we will also help many parents of children aged zero to three save thousands of shekels every month on education in daycare centers. We will soon pass a responsible state budget and an arrangements law with many reforms that will further help reduce the cost of living,” he said.

“A deep problem for 20 years has no magic solution in one day or even in four months, so a series of steps must be taken and be persistent. The media is trying to conceal our work and claim that nothing has been done, but the public is smarter and sees the money,” he added.



Tags education israel education education ministry Bezalel Smotrich
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
2

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by