The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel is a pioneer in special education - Robert Singer

Alumot Or programs will be offered in 500 classes throughout Israel in the coming years as part of its multi-year plan.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 17:12
Robert Singer is seen being interviewed by Zvika Klein at the Jerusalem Post's Celebrate the Faces of Israel 2023 conference at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, on April 27, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Robert Singer is seen being interviewed by Zvika Klein at the Jerusalem Post's Celebrate the Faces of Israel 2023 conference at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, on April 27, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Speaking at the “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” conference, hosted by the Jerusalem Post Group and the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, Robert Singer, Chairman of Alumot Or, discussed the importance of the organization, which promotes and implements educational programs in special education institutions throughout Israel, works with student populations with disabilities, youth at risk and the disadvantaged by developing their sense of inner dignity and self-worth, and expanding the right of special education students to quality, equitable and inclusive education.

Singer participated in a panel discussion entitled, “Educating for an Inclusive Future,” together with Sonia Gomes de Mesquita, Deputy Chair and the Donor Family’s Representative, of SASA Setton, that was moderated by Zvika Klein, Jewish World Correspondent for The Jerusalem Post.

Singer has an extensive background in education, world Jewish affairs and diplomacy. He served as a senior officer in the IDF, initiated significant programs in Israel such as Naaleh, Heftziba, Yanosh and many others, and helped facilitate the aliyah of more than a million Soviet Jews to Israel since the late 1980s. He has served as CEO of World ORT, CEO of the World Jewish Congress, and today is the chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact.

Special education: The strength of a chain is in its weakest part

Singer explained that he chose to concentrate his efforts in special education at this time noting that “The strength of a chain is in its weakest part.” 

Together with the Education Ministry and local councils, Alumot Or established eight schools named after Benjamin Rothman, a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to Bolivia after World War II, and added an additional seven schools to the Alumot Or network.

Sonia Gomes de Mesquita and Robert Singer are seen being interviewed by Zvika Klein at The Jerusalem Post's Celebrate the Faces of Israel 2023 conference at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, on April 27, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Sonia Gomes de Mesquita and Robert Singer are seen being interviewed by Zvika Klein at The Jerusalem Post's Celebrate the Faces of Israel 2023 conference at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, on April 27, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“Alumot Or has become the leader in promoting excellence in special education.”

Robert Singer

“Alumot Or has become the leader in promoting excellence in special education,” said Singer, who added that Alumot Or programs will be offered in 500 classes throughout Israel in the coming years as part of its multi-year plan. One thousand teachers are involved with the organization’s programs, he said. 

In response to Klein’s query about what he has brought to Alumot Or from his extensive career in education, he replied, “Everyone can do anything. Sometimes, people don’t look at children in special education schools as people who should be given a chance. Having been involved in this organization for the past seven years, I can say that everybody can get to every place.”

Singer stated that Israel is considered a pioneer in the field of special education in many ways, adding, “I am happy that Alumot Or is a pioneer within Israel.”



Tags museum education special needs school Celebrate the Faces of Israel 2023
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by