Israel is a pioneer in special education - Robert Singer

Speaking at the “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” conference, hosted by the Jerusalem Post Group and the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, Robert Singer, Chairman of Alumot Or, discussed the importance of the organization, which promotes and implements educational programs in special education institutions throughout Israel, works with student populations with disabilities, youth at risk and the disadvantaged by developing their sense of inner dignity and self-worth, and expanding the right of special education students to quality, equitable and inclusive education.

Singer participated in a panel discussion entitled, “Educating for an Inclusive Future,” together with Sonia Gomes de Mesquita, Deputy Chair and the Donor Family’s Representative, of SASA Setton, that was moderated by Zvika Klein, Jewish World Correspondent for The Jerusalem Post.

Singer has an extensive background in education, world Jewish affairs and diplomacy. He served as a senior officer in the IDF, initiated significant programs in Israel such as Naaleh, Heftziba, Yanosh and many others, and helped facilitate the aliyah of more than a million Soviet Jews to Israel since the late 1980s. He has served as CEO of World ORT, CEO of the World Jewish Congress, and today is the chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact.

Special education: The strength of a chain is in its weakest part

Singer explained that he chose to concentrate his efforts in special education at this time noting that “The strength of a chain is in its weakest part.”

Together with the Education Ministry and local councils, Alumot Or established eight schools named after Benjamin Rothman, a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to Bolivia after World War II, and added an additional seven schools to the Alumot Or network.

Sonia Gomes de Mesquita and Robert Singer are seen being interviewed by Zvika Klein at The Jerusalem Post's Celebrate the Faces of Israel 2023 conference at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, on April 27, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“Alumot Or has become the leader in promoting excellence in special education,” said Singer, who added that Alumot Or programs will be offered in 500 classes throughout Israel in the coming years as part of its multi-year plan. One thousand teachers are involved with the organization’s programs, he said.

In response to Klein’s query about what he has brought to Alumot Or from his extensive career in education, he replied, “Everyone can do anything. Sometimes, people don’t look at children in special education schools as people who should be given a chance. Having been involved in this organization for the past seven years, I can say that everybody can get to every place.”

Singer stated that Israel is considered a pioneer in the field of special education in many ways, adding, “I am happy that Alumot Or is a pioneer within Israel.”