Poll: Gantz at 31 seats, ahead of Netanyahu in suitability for prime minister

The poll also found that almost three-fourths (73%) of Israelis are pessimistic about the government’s ability to lower the number of homicides in Israel

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 5, 2023 05:45
MK BENNY GANTZ is surrounded by a heavy security presence at a protest last month outside the Knesset against the government’s planned judicial overhaul. (photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)
MK BENNY GANTZ is surrounded by a heavy security presence at a protest last month outside the Knesset against the government’s planned judicial overhaul.
(photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

If elections were held today, MK Benny Gantz’s National Unity party would receive 31 seats, the highest yet since the November 1 election, according to a new poll by Dr. Menachem Lazar’s Panels Politics.

In addition, 41% of Israelis believe Gantz is more suitable than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to serve as prime minister, versus 33% who say the reverse.

The results would be National Unity 31, Likud 25, Yesh Atid 17, Shas 10, United Torah Judaism eight, Yisrael Beytenu six, Otzma Yehudit, Hadash-Ta’al and Religious Zionist Party five each, and Meretz and Ra’am four each. Labor would win only 2.9% of the vote and therefore not pass the 3.25% electoral threshold.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a meeting of the parliamentary faction of his Likud party, in the Knesset, last month. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90) PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a meeting of the parliamentary faction of his Likud party, in the Knesset, last month. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

These results give the current opposition parties 67 seats, and the current coalition ones 53 seats.

Israelis rate their satisfaction

Some 62% of Israelis are not satisfied by the government’s response to the rocket attacks from Gaza this week, including 30% of those who voted for the current coalition, the poll found. 20% were satisfied, and 18% did not know.

The poll also found that almost three-fourths (73%) of Israelis are pessimistic about the government’s ability to lower the number of homicides in Israel, including 45% of those who voted for the current coalition. Some 19% are optimistic, while 9% do not know.

The poll included 517 participants, and its margin of error is 4.3%. 



