The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Oded Ben-Ami describes how Israel is sinking into the abyss

Oded Ben-Ami opened his show with a monologue that illustrated the terrible state of Israeli society.

By NADAV MENUHIN/WALLA!
Published: MAY 15, 2023 02:30
Oded Ben-Ami (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Oded Ben-Ami
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Another day has passed in a country where democracy thrives. 

Look at some of the news from early January 2023: 

  • A woman who came back from an anti-judicial reform protest was detained while trying to get on a train.
  • Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern received a threat over the phone that someone would throw a grenade at his home.
  • A driver ran amok near a Yesh Atid student protest in Beersheba, shouting "Leftist anarchist, you destroyed the country" and almost ran over them.
  • And the icing on the cake: A junior MK (Zvika Fogel) from the most extreme faction in the Knesset during an interview with KAN called to arrest current and former MKs from the opposition on the grounds that they betrayed Israel because they called on the public to protest.

One minister even supported him and the prime minister even chose to remain silent. 

These are the facts.

For a human being with basic concern and compassion, these events are startling. It includes intimidation, threat of physical violence, a dangerous confrontation and finally, actual incitement and presenting a large part of the public as traitors. 

All of these are directed at people who dared to express opposition to the government. 

NEW MK Zvika Fogel of Otzma Yehudit arrives for the opening session of the Knesset, in November (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) NEW MK Zvika Fogel of Otzma Yehudit arrives for the opening session of the Knesset, in November (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

How Oded Ben-Ami responded to the news

With all this in mind, you should have watched Oded Ben-Ami's amazing and strange monologue on 6:00 with... 

With a heavy voice and a despondent look, he said the following: "You look around and realize that actions are taken, decisions are made and statements are said at such a dizzying pace that it is difficult for any reasonable person to understand them and their nature and to nkow what to do with them."

Later, he listed the examples given above as well as other examples and concluded: "And this government isn't even two weeks old."

Ben-Ami spoke with a student who was near the confrontation in Beersheba and also with MK Stern and the protester detained by the train. He also tried to get Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter to condemn Fogel's disturbing words, but he, in his disgust, only agreed to say that he would have chosen better words.

But the most important moment came at the beginning of the broadcast. There, Ben-Ami looks so exhausted and defeated in the face of it all, wearing an expression of disgust.

The events are described in general terms, but when he added descriptions of violence, they seemed far more concrete.

"You look around," Ben-Ami said, and what he actually added unconsciously is: "And I can't believe what we will become."



Tags Knesset israeli politics democracy Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles III coronation?

The Grim Reaper (illustrative).
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by