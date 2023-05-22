The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Itamar Ben-Gvir's ministry name change cost Israelis up to NIS 3 million

The frequent name changes of ministries in recent years have cost the public millions of shekels.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2023 22:14
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen holding a press conference, on March 20, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen holding a press conference, on March 20, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The cost of changing the name of the National Security Ministry, formerly known as the public security ministry, cost the public between NIS 2-3 million, a freedom of information request by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel revealed on Monday.

In response to the MQG's request, the National Security Ministry released a breakdown of the costs associated with the change of the name. 

According to the statement, the ministry so far has paid NIS 120,000, but the costs are expected to reach about NIS 2-3 million.

"Once again, taxpayers' money is channeled to the personal whims of politicians instead of being invested back into society," said attorney Gili Gutwirth from the Movement for Quality Government in Israel.

Ministry name changes cost the public millions

"Instead of increasing the number of hospital beds, instead of opening more classrooms, instead of increasing soldiers' wages, disability allowances, our money is invested in cosmetic changes of little significance. The time has come for elected officials to work for Israeli citizens, not their own egos and dignity," he added.

Newly appointed minister of Social Equality Meirav Cohen attends a ceremony for replacing of minister, held at the Ministry of Socia Equality in Jerusalem on May 18 2020 (credit: FLASH90)Newly appointed minister of Social Equality Meirav Cohen attends a ceremony for replacing of minister, held at the Ministry of Socia Equality in Jerusalem on May 18 2020 (credit: FLASH90)

Among the expenses were the replacement of rubber stamps at a cost of about NIS 16,000, new flags at a cost of about NIS 8,000, updated signage at a cost of about NIS 70,000, replacement of a backdrop with the name of the ministry at a cost of about NIS 5,000, and more.

The MQG also released statistics regarding other ministries' name changes in recent years. They found, for example, that changing the name of the Industry, Trade and Employment Ministry to Economy Ministry cost about one and a half million shekels.

The change from Housing Ministry to Construction and Housing Ministry cost about NIS 142,000, changing the name of the Transportation, National Infrastructures and Road Safety Ministry to the Transportation and Road Safety Ministry cost about NIS 100,000, and changing the name of the Senior Citizens Ministry to Social Equality Ministry cost about NIS 26,250.



