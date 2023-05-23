The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Voting on Israel's budget to begin at 9:30 p.m., last through the night

Israel's budget is expected to pass after the Likud made agreements with coalition partners Agudat Yisrael and Otzma Yehudit

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 23, 2023 14:21
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference, held at the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City on May 21, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel's parliament (Knesset) will begin voting on the hundreds of sections of the 2023-2024 national budget at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, at the conclusion of a marathon of speeches mainly by opposition Knesset members, that lasted all day Monday and resumed on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

The marathon will conclude with speeches by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader MK Yair Lapid and Knesset Finance Committee chairman MK Moshe Gafni.

The plenum will begin voting on the second reading of the bills, which will likely include hundreds of votes, due both to the fact that every clause of the budget bills must be approved separately and that the opposition can file up to 150 reservations, which will also be put to vote. This voting session is likely to last throughout the night and into Wednesday.

Once they end, the plenum will hold a third and final reading of the bills, after which the plenum will vote to approve them in their entirety. By passing this vote, the bills become law.

How did Israel's coalition overcome the challenges against the budget?

The budget bills are expected to pass after Netanyahu and Smotrich succeeded on Monday evening to overcome last-minute challenges by three coalition partners - Agudat Yisrael, Otzma Yedhuit and Noam.

LIKUD LEADER BENJAMIN Netanyahu shakes hands with United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset last week. If Netanyahu’s promise of a full budget for all haredi educational institutions is realized, the already-low incentive to provide core studies will disappear entirely. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) LIKUD LEADER BENJAMIN Netanyahu shakes hands with United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset last week. If Netanyahu’s promise of a full budget for all haredi educational institutions is realized, the already-low incentive to provide core studies will disappear entirely. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Both Agudat Yisrael, the Hassidic faction within United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Otzma Yehudit were promised NIS 250 million in coalition funding, which they will receive soon after the budget passes.

The funding for Agudat Yisrael will cover the aggregate raise for yeshiva students' stipends for January-May 2023. It will come out of the NIS 1.6 billion already promised to UTJ for yeshivot. Any deficits at the end of the fiscal year will be covered by a surplus in the party's coalition funds, which are funds that the government grants in order to budget political agreements made during the negotiations over the government's formation.

The funding for Otzma Yehudit, which will go to the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Ministry headed by party member, MK Yizhak Wasserlauf, which will also be funded at year's end by budget surplus.

Noam's MK Avi Maoz will present the government with a detailed plan to form a "Jewish National Identity Authority," which Maoz demanded in exchange for his support of the budget.



