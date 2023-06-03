Israeli MKs call to change Egypt open fire rules after attack

Israeli Knesset members called to change the Israel Defense Forces' rules of engagement in the Egyptian border region on Saturday night, in response to the killing of three Israeli soldiers by an Egyptian border guard.

"The open-fire regulations against terrorists and armed smugglers need to be changed immediately," Likud MK Danny Danon wrote in response to a Channel 2 report that soldiers in the deployment area had complained about restrictive rules of engagement in recent months. "Legal arguments are binding the hands of the warriors that defend their homeland and the price is too high. We had to end this."

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen, who said that he knew the family of fallen soldier St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan, offered his condolences to the mourners but also called for increased measures against smugglers. Smuggling was ostensibly connected to the incident, according to initial Israeli and Egyptian reports.

"Drug smuggling is a national plague and the financial lifeline for criminal organizations, and occasionally the audacity of the smugglers increases with off-road vehicles, night vision, weapons and advanced equipment," said Cohen. "The army needs to treat arms smuggling as a border infiltration for all intents and purposes and to kill the smugglers."

Coalition and opposition responses to the Saturday incident were largely reserved, offering condolences to the families and entrusting the IDF to conduct investigations into the matter.

A soldier launches an unmanned aerial vehicle near the site of a reported security incident near Israel's southern border with Egypt, Israel June 3, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the incident was serious and unusual and promised that it would be thoroughly investigated.

Other statements made by Israeli MKs and ministers

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situation report with the IDF Chief of Staff and said that the incident would be investigated.

"IDF soldiers and commanders will continue to carry out their missions with determination and perseverance," said Gallant.

MK Eliyahu Revivo called for Egypt to conduct an investigation as well, and to provide an explanation for the incident.

"We must demand from our Egyptian counterparts to conduct a comprehensive investigation and to provide clear answers about the terrible event," said Revivo.