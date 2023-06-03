The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli MKs call to change Egypt open fire rules after attack

Coalition and opposition responses to the Saturday incident were largely reserved, offering condolences to the families and entrusting the IDF to conduct investigations into the matter.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 21:52
An emergency vehicle is seen near the site of a reported security incident near Israel's southern border with Egypt, Israel June 3, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An emergency vehicle is seen near the site of a reported security incident near Israel's southern border with Egypt, Israel June 3, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Israeli Knesset members called to change the Israel Defense Forces' rules of engagement in the Egyptian border region on Saturday night, in response to the killing of three Israeli soldiers by an Egyptian border guard. 

"The open-fire regulations against terrorists and armed smugglers need to be changed immediately," Likud MK Danny Danon wrote in response to a Channel 2 report that soldiers in the deployment area had complained about restrictive rules of engagement in recent months. "Legal arguments are binding the hands of the warriors that defend their homeland and the price is too high. We had to end this."

"The open-fire regulations against terrorists and armed smugglers need to be changed immediately."

Danny Danon

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen, who said that he knew the family of fallen soldier St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan, offered his condolences to the mourners but also called for increased measures against smugglers. Smuggling was ostensibly connected to the incident, according to initial Israeli and Egyptian reports.

"Drug smuggling is a national plague and the financial lifeline for criminal organizations, and occasionally the audacity of the smugglers increases with off-road vehicles, night vision, weapons and advanced equipment," said Cohen. "The army needs to treat arms smuggling as a border infiltration for all intents and purposes and to kill the smugglers."

Coalition and opposition responses to the Saturday incident were largely reserved, offering condolences to the families and entrusting the IDF to conduct investigations into the matter.

A soldier launches an unmanned aerial vehicle near the site of a reported security incident near Israel's southern border with Egypt, Israel June 3, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) A soldier launches an unmanned aerial vehicle near the site of a reported security incident near Israel's southern border with Egypt, Israel June 3, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the incident was serious and unusual and promised that it would be thoroughly investigated. 

Other statements made by Israeli MKs and ministers

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situation report with the IDF Chief of Staff and said that the incident would be investigated. 

"IDF soldiers and commanders will continue to carry out their missions with determination and perseverance," said Gallant.

MK Eliyahu Revivo called for Egypt to conduct an investigation as well, and to provide an explanation for the incident.

"We must demand from our Egyptian counterparts to conduct a comprehensive investigation and to provide clear answers about the terrible event," said Revivo.



Tags IDF israel egypt border israeli politics Attack
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by