Former IDF intel chief: Likud MKs 'own a patent on incitement'

Former IDF intel chief addressed the ongoing protests surrounding the judicial reform and dismissing allegations of violence within the protests.

By 103FM
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 05:33
Protests against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, May 6, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Protests against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, May 6, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Former IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Amos Malka addressed the ongoing protests surrounding the judicial reform and dismissed allegations of violence within the protests, while speaking on Tuesday morning with Gideon Oko and Anat Davidov on the 103FM radio program.

"The greeting of Simcha Rothman [by protesters] was perfectly fine, there was no violence there. If heavy security wasn't present, he would have left, hearing what the people had to say," Malka said. "Nothing would have happened to a hair on his head. You see the reality - these are people full of anger, expressing their opinions, concerned about the future of the country and reflecting a reality different from the image Rothman and [Justice Minister Yariv] Levin want. There will be a regime here as they intend it and liberal people will feel pursued."

Malka further addressed a tweet of his and the responses from the Likud Party in which he stated that "every Knesset member and minister in the Likud knows that as long as the coup plan has not been buried, he will be pursued and limited in his public movements."

Malka said, "This tweet simply echoed what has been happening for the past four months. Likud members have been seeing the protesters for four months now, seeing them when they get up in the morning, go to conventions, stroll in parks and so on. It's part of the protest.

"It's okay that people responded to the tweet after four months; they needed some trigger to react. I want to remind everyone of what happened in front of Silman and Orbach, a whole family, completely violent. People come with means, they protest, they express their opinions, and I think it's part of the protest. Violence is almost non-existent, except for isolated cases in the current protests."

"That people responded to the tweet after four months is fine, they need some kind of trigger to respond. I want to mention everything that happened [under the previous government] against [Idit] Silman and [Nir] Orbach, a bereaved family, etc. [It was.] completely violent. People come with measures, they protest, they speak their mind and I think this is part of the protest. Violence is almost non-existent, except in isolated cases, in the current protests."

Malka emphasized on the same subject: "The main responders are those responsible for the most senseless statements. I don't want to address [Tali] Gottlieb and [Dudi] Amselem, they have already patented incitement. There is nothing, no connection to crime, no call for violence - there is a tweet here that says that we, the protest movement, will accompany you to every place until you bury [the reform]."

Regarding the claim that the public is getting tired of the protest, the former head of Military Intelligence responded: "First of all, measuring the relevance of the protest through numbers at superficial Saturday demonstrations is completely irrelevant.

"When the attack on the dictatorship was at its peak, we were at our strongest. Currently, there is a certain process; we are mobilizing our forces and preparing our strength. Once there is an event that shows an advancement of the legislative process, we will be there at our strongest. 

"But none of you would b willing to sell a car to Netanyahu with the guarantee that everything would be fine and that he would pay you. We don't see anything serious happening except for this so-called communication process."

Malka emphasized: "I believe that the package presented by Levin as an aggressive and blunt package will not be able to progress; even the other side understands that. They experienced an absolute failure, they went backward, dealing with damages, and planning a different plan. There is no sign that we need to stop; there are signs that we need to mobilize our strength, and we will be prepared for any situation in order to raise this power when required."



