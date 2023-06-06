The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli MK sparks outrage by calling Netanyahu 'traitor, liar, cheater'

Yisrael Beytenu MK called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a traitor while discussing judicial reform and resulting protests. She soon apologized.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 18:34
Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky stirred up a storm of controversy on Tuesday during an interview on Channel 12, when she called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "traitor, cheater, and a liar."

Referring to Netanyahu's efforts to stop the protests while promoting judicial reform, the Yisrael Beytenu MK said "Bibi is still the same Bibi: A traitor, liar, and a cheater."

Her words sparked outrage from Likud MK Keti Shitrit, who was sitting next to her on the broadcast and threatened to leave the studio. 

"You don't get to say the word 'traitor.' It crosses the line," Shitrit said on the N12 broadcast.

Interviewer Ofer Hadad also told Malinovsky that her words were unacceptable.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he convenes a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, June 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he convenes a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, June 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Malinovsky then apologized, saying she "shouldn't have said that," N12 reported.

Israeli politicians crossing the line on national TV

This isn't the first time an Israeli lawmaker has sparked controversy with remarks against fellow lawmakers made on national TV.

Back in January, Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel had an interview with KAN, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, where he called for police to arrest opposition MKs Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, and Yair Golan, as well as former MK Moshe Ya'alon. His reasoning was that they allegedly committed treason by calling on the public to protest and "calling for war."

According to Fogel at the time, "If they were calling for demonstrations I would allow them the right, but they are talking in terms of me being an enemy! They are calling for war!" He stressed that in his opinion, this constitutes "treason against the motherland" and is a valid "reason for arrest."

Fogel was later investigated by the Israel Police for allegedly inciting terrorism in statements made following a Palestinian terrorist attack in Huwara.

Michael Starr and Walla! contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests israeli politics Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by