Israeli MK sparks outrage by calling Netanyahu 'traitor, liar, cheater'

Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky stirred up a storm of controversy on Tuesday during an interview on Channel 12, when she called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "traitor, cheater, and a liar."

Referring to Netanyahu's efforts to stop the protests while promoting judicial reform, the Yisrael Beytenu MK said "Bibi is still the same Bibi: A traitor, liar, and a cheater."

Her words sparked outrage from Likud MK Keti Shitrit, who was sitting next to her on the broadcast and threatened to leave the studio.

"You don't get to say the word 'traitor.' It crosses the line," Shitrit said on the N12 broadcast.

Interviewer Ofer Hadad also told Malinovsky that her words were unacceptable.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he convenes a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, June 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Malinovsky then apologized, saying she "shouldn't have said that," N12 reported.

Israeli politicians crossing the line on national TV

This isn't the first time an Israeli lawmaker has sparked controversy with remarks against fellow lawmakers made on national TV.

Back in January, Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel had an interview with KAN, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, where he called for police to arrest opposition MKs Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, and Yair Golan, as well as former MK Moshe Ya'alon. His reasoning was that they allegedly committed treason by calling on the public to protest and "calling for war."

According to Fogel at the time, "If they were calling for demonstrations I would allow them the right, but they are talking in terms of me being an enemy! They are calling for war!" He stressed that in his opinion, this constitutes "treason against the motherland" and is a valid "reason for arrest."

Fogel was later investigated by the Israel Police for allegedly inciting terrorism in statements made following a Palestinian terrorist attack in Huwara.

Michael Starr and Walla! contributed to this report.