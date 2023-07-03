The Likud offered Tiberias mayoral candidate Shani Illuz a job if she dropped out of the race in order to enable candidate Boaz Yosef, who is close to Shas Chairman MK Aryeh Deri, a better chance to win, which could be a criminal offense.

Illuz, who is a longtime Likud member herself, said during a voting session in the Knesset Interior and Environmental Affairs Committee, said that she had been offered a series of jobs in order to defer to Yosef, who is the current caretaker mayor after Mayor Ron Koby was forced out of the job in 2020 after he failed to pass a municipal budget the year before 2019.

The bill that was up for vote is itself a controversial law, and the opposition and some coalition MKs admitted that it was intended to enable one specific person – the same Boaz Yosef – to run for mayor.

According to existing law, the caretaker mayor, who is not an elected representative, cannot run for a municipal election and must have a cooling off period of one municipal tenure (five years) before he can run.

However, the new law, which was proposed by Likud MK Amit Halevi, says that a caretaker mayor can run immediately.

The city of Tiberias on Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee). (credit: ISRAEL TOURISM/WIKIPEDIA)

This reportedly is a request by Deri, and the opposition claims it continues the list of "personal" laws – including two laws that were intended specifically to enable Deri himself to become a minister despite past criminal convictions.

Even more severe is the fact that the change of rules is happening during the election campaign themselves, as the municipal elections are scheduled for October 31.

A number of coalition MKs also expressed their reservations about the Tiberias law, chiefly among them Likud MK Tally Gotliv. The law is already being prepared for its second and third readings in the Knesset plenum, and could pass into law as soon as next Monday (July 10).

Advancing a secular agenda

Koby is secular and during his short tenure as mayor, he attempted to advance a secular agenda, including public transportation on Sabbath. This angered the city's large haredi population – many of whom are Sephardic, and part of Shas' voter base.

Koby is running again in the current election, and the attempt for Illuz to drop out of the race was intended to increase support for Yosef and raise his chances of beating Koby.

This could amount to bribery and could be a criminal offense, according to a number of opposition MKs.

"I call on the attorney-general to immediately announce the opening of an investigation and to immediately cease the legislation," Labor MK Gilad Kariv said.

"The bill will not only enable corruption in the future. But already raises the suspicion of criminal actions by members of the Likud," Kariv added.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) put out a statement of its own, calling for a police investigation, and also stating its intention to petition the Supreme Court against the law if it is not rescinded.

"The bill will not only enable corruption in the future. But already raises the suspicion of criminal actions by members of the Likud." Gilad Kariv

"A disturbing cloud of suspicion has hung over this entire legislative process," said Adv. Tomer Naor, head of MQG's legal department.

"The serious remarks heard today in the committee unfortunately only confirm what has already been hinted at time and time again in the committee - a strong suspicion that criminal elements who seek to influence legislation by criminal means have infiltrated the holy of holies of the legislative process. This is a bad and corrupt personal and retroactive law that should never have seen the light of day. These serious remarks require a police investigation. If the law is passed, the Movement for Quality Government intends to petition the Supreme Court demanding it be rescinded."