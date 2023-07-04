The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ahmad Tibi's candidacy for deputy Knesset speaker creates quarrel in gov't

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposed letting Tibi be deputy speaker, alleging he supported Palestinian terror.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 4, 2023 15:52

Updated: JULY 4, 2023 16:12
MK Ahmad Tibi reacts during a plenum session in the Knesset on November 21, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Ahmad Tibi reacts during a plenum session in the Knesset on November 21, 2022
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The candidacy of Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi to become one of the permanent Knesset's deputy speakers led to a quarrel in the coalition on Tuesday, as National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir did not agree due to what he claims is Tibi's support for Palestinian terror.

There are currently five temporary deputy speakers. The deputies meet with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana every Monday in order to negotiate over the agenda in the plenum for the week. Barring specific holidays or events, the plenum meets three times a week, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The speakers are responsible for leading the plenum proceedings when the permanent speaker, in this case, Ohana, is absent or engaged in other matters.

Knesset protocol does not designate how many deputy speakers there should be, and therefore the position is part of the negotiations between the coalition and opposition during the early stages of the Knesset's tenure. The sides could not come to an agreement on the matter, and the plenum on December 7 approved a suggestion that their role be designated as temporary.

The five temporary deputy speakers that were elected included three from the coalition - MKs Nissim Vaturi (Likud), Uriel Busso (Shas), Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) - and two from the opposition – MKs Yifat Shasha Biton (National Unity) and Moshe Turpaz (Yesh Atid).

Haredi party leaders to Ben-Gvir: Choose your battles

The leaders of the coalition parties discussed the issue in their weekly meeting on Sunday, but could not come to an agreement after Ben-Gvir refused to pledge his support for Tibi. According to a coalition source, both UTJ MK Moshe Gafni and Shas leader MK Arye Deri tried to convince the national security minister to "choose his battles," and that Tibi had assisted the current coalition in bringing down the previous government. However. According to the report, Ben-Gvir responded that "he (Tibi) is a supporter of terrorists, and was never with you," adding that his appointment would be a "big mistake."

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen at an Otzma Yehudit faction meeting in the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen at an Otzma Yehudit faction meeting in the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Tibi and Ben-Gvir have had heated exchanges in the past, which included accusations against Tibi of supporting Palestinian terror, and accusations against Ben-Gvir that he believed in fascism.

The report was not confirmed by any of the coalition party leaders.



