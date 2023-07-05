The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Draft haredi men immediately, Brothers in Arms, parents demand in letter to defense minister

The IDF reservists and parents of soon-to-be soldiers threatened to appeal to Supreme Court if the state follows through on the plan to continue haredi exemption.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 5, 2023 12:41
MEMBERS OF the Brothers in Arms reservist movement meet with the media in Tel Aviv, in March. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
MEMBERS OF the Brothers in Arms reservist movement meet with the media in Tel Aviv, in March.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A group of parents of soon-to-be IDF soldiers along with the "Brothers in Arms" protest movement warned in a letter to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday that it would appeal to the Supreme Court if the government did not begin procedures to draft eligible Israeli ultra-Orthodox (haredi) men to the IDF, after the provision in Israel's National Defense Law that enabled haredi exemption expired on July 1.

The law that expired earlier this week, which passed in 2014 and was amended in 2015, set allotments of haredi draftees to the IDF per year and sanctioned yeshivot that do not meet these allotments. The law set two "adaptation periods" – the first ended in 2020, and the second on June 30, 2023. The ending of the second period means that the state no longer has the legal authority to continue not recruiting eligible haredi citizens.

In September 2017, the Supreme Court deemed the bill unconstitutional, since the exemption it gave was ruled to be disproportionately sweeping and was thus constituted unjustified discrimination. The court initially gave the Knesset a year to amend the bill, but this was delayed 15 times due to the recurring elections since then. The most recent extension was supposed to last until July 31, but the bill's "natural" expiration rendered the final extension irrelevant.

Israel's cabinet on June 25 approved a plan, according to which a new law would only be passed by the end of March 2024. According to the plan, during the so-called "interim period" until the new law is approved, the government "directs the defense minister to direct the chief of staff" not to take steps to draft eligible haredi men, as long as they "present before the authorities the approval of their studies in a yeshiva based on the needs and demands of the army."

The group of parents along with "Brothers in Arms," the protest group against the government's judicial reforms made up of IDF reservists, argued in the letter that the cabinet's plan "disproportionally and unreasonably harms the populace dedicated to military or civil service; undermines the right to equality and the prohibition of discrimination that are derived from the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty; contradicts all of the Supreme Court's rulings and positions on the issue of drafting yeshiva students; and is not regulated in primary legislation, as required."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for IDF reserve soldiers, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for IDF reserve soldiers, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The activists warn they will appeal the issue to the Supreme Court

The letter's authors argued therefore that the plan was unlawful, and that if the cabinet did not act to begin drafting eligible haredi conscripts, it would appeal to the Supreme Court.

"While Brothers in Arms are everywhere defending the state, the government's draft-dodging alliance creates a shady plan without law, instead of expanding the circle of those who serve," Brothers in Arms said in a statement that accompanied the letter. "We will not come to terms with the shady draft-dodging plan, and if this unlawful situation does not change, we will appeal to the Supreme Court in order to create here a new contract between the citizens – a contract of real distribution of the burden of service," the movement added.

A shortened version of the letter was also sent to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy.

The state has argued that the law gives the IDF 12 months to draft potential conscripts whose exemption has run out, and therefore there was nothing unlawful about the decision not to immediately begin drafting eligible haredi men.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by