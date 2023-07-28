The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israelis oppose reasonableness bill, blame gov't for turmoil - survey

More than half of respondents felt that the government acted irresponsibly and was incapable of competently governing the nation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 28, 2023 01:36

Updated: JULY 28, 2023 01:38
Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators protest against the judicial overhaul in Haifa. July 20, 2023. (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators protest against the judicial overhaul in Haifa. July 20, 2023.
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

A recent study conducted immediately following the passage of the bill restricting judicial use of the reasonableness standard, found that Israelis who opposed the law hold a solid majority over those who support it.

The study was conducted from the 24th through the 25th of this month by the aChord Center - Social Psychology for Social Change at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The survey included 1374 men and women were interviewed in Hebrew and Arabic, constituting a nationally representative sample of the adult population in Israel aged 18 and over and had a confidence level of 95%.

Opposition to restricting the reasonableness standard exceeded support for the new law by a considerable margin. More than half of those polled, 50.7% of survey participants, responded that they opposed the law. Just over a third, 33.7% expressed support for it. The remainder, 15.6%, were undecided.

More were opposed to the law than supported the protests

Again, albeit by a little less, supporters of the protests outnumbered those who opposed the protests. While over half of respondents opposed restricting the reasonableness standard, just under half, 48.1%, supported the protests of the law. 

Israelis flood train stations as a part of 'Day of Resistance' protests across Israel on July 18, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israelis flood train stations as a part of 'Day of Resistance' protests across Israel on July 18, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Similarly, a larger proportion of respondents, 38.2%, opposed the protests than supported the bill. Just 13.6% hadn’t decided how they felt about the protests.

The study went on to suggest that most Israelis predict that the protestors will carry on, or even escalate, the protests against the government’s judicial reforms. 53.7% of survey respondents expected that the protests would intensify after the passage of the bill. 

About one in five, or 20.8%, responded expressing that they thought the protests would remain at the same level. A similar proportion, 21.6%, predicted that the protests would abate.

Additionally, most respondents were critical and pessimistic regarding the government’s actions.  Over two-thirds, 72.9%, felt the government was at fault for worsening economic conditions and 63.9% thought the government was responsible for deteriorating security.

A similar proportion, 62.8%, responded that the government was at fault for Israel’s social turmoil. 

In fact, 57.7% of respondents felt that the government, broadly, acted irresponsibly and was incapable of competently governing the nation. A minority, 42.3%, responded otherwise.

Israelis worry that societal functioning will suffer

About 7 in 10, or 70.1%, of respondents to the survey said that they believed Israel could face challenges in continuing to operate normally. 61.2% felt that should strikes in the military, public sector, medicine, and academia continue, the government would need to respond to the protesters' demands.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by