The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Govn't to approve NIS 164 million for yeshiva, seminary students - report

The cabinet secretary stressed that the funds were taken from reserves from a former cut to ministries and not a new cut.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 30, 2023 01:26

Updated: JULY 30, 2023 01:43
Likud party chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands with United Torah Judaism MK Yitzchak Goldknopf a plenum session in the assembly hall of the parliament (Knesset) on November 21, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Likud party chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands with United Torah Judaism MK Yitzchak Goldknopf a plenum session in the assembly hall of the parliament (Knesset) on November 21, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The government will approve an additional NIS 164 million in funds for yeshiva students on Sunday, by drawing funds from the reserve budgets of all the government ministries, Israeli media reported on Saturday night.

The additional funds include NIS 79 million for the expansion of support to yeshiva students, NIS 51 million for an increase in the number of yeshiva students, NIS 15 million for yeshiva students who are not Israeli citizens, and NIS 19.53 million for seminary students, torah learning institutions in communities near the Gaza border, and torah learning institutions which encourage army service.

Where will the money come from?

The money for additional funds to seminary students will be taken from a budget set aside for the infrastructure and renovation of hesder yeshivot and yeshivot that encourage IDF service, according to a draft of the decision.

The draft decision also states that the funds for haredi yeshiva students will be taken from funds taken from all the government ministries earlier and placed in reserve funds.

Prayer at the Belz Yeshiva in Jerusalem. Belz is a Hassidic dynasty founded in the Ukrainian town of Belz. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Prayer at the Belz Yeshiva in Jerusalem. Belz is a Hassidic dynasty founded in the Ukrainian town of Belz. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yossi Fuchs, the cabinet secretary, responded to the reports on Saturday night, stating that reports stating that an additional NIS 164 million was being taken from the budgets of all the ministries were incorrect and that the decision was only to use funds that were already taken in a cut from all the ministries in February as a source for the budget for an addition to the funds for yeshiva students that was already agreed upon earlier.

Earlier in July, KAN reported that the government was planning to increase the funds provided to yeshiva students by over NIS 100 million, due to complaints by the haredi parties that the funds had not been increased enough in earlier decisions.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to the reports of the new funds, tweeting "When we appealed to the government to prevent a cut in the hours of special education for children with disabilities, the answer was that 'there is no money.' Tonight they announced that they would cut from all government ministries to add NIS 164 million to Torah institutions. This is a government that has no heart."

Settlement and National Missions Minister Orit Struck responded to the reports as well, tweeting "The support budget for girls' seminaries will be increased. We see enormous value in Torah study for girls, and therefore on the eve of the elections we promised both the female students and the heads of the seminaries that we would increase government support for this study. Tomorrow we will be able to fulfill this promise - because what you vote for is what you get."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by