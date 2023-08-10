The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ministers chime in on Saudi normalization

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supports an agreement, and praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ability to bring about peace with Arab states.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: AUGUST 10, 2023 15:08
FLAGS OF Saudi Arabia and Israel stand together in a kitchen staging area as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds meetings at the State Department in Washington, in October 2021. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/REUTERS)
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/REUTERS)

Members of the coalition support normalization with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, they said separately as the week came to a close. Though some had reservations.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supports an agreement, and praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ability to bring about peace with Arab states, as per the Abraham Accords signed in 2020 that brought peace with Morocco, Bahrain, and the UAE. "Netanyahu has already proven it, and I trust the prime minister to do the right things for peace with Saudi Arabia. I would be very happy to see millions of tourists from the Arab world come to Israel.”

Israeli, Saudi peace a fever dream?

The Wall Street Journal published a report on Wednesday about a proposed peace deal brokered by the United States that could be signed within the next year. The agreement would, among other things, call for Israeli concessions to the Palestinians. The US denied the reports.

Smotrich’s comments are notable as his faction represents those in Judea and Samaria, of which land concessions would occur if they happened at all. Further, it is an expression of openness towards benefits for the Palestinians.

He also dismissed rumors that peace with the Arab kingdom would be contingent on the prime minister reforming his coalition with members of the opposition - opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and National Unity head Benny Gantz - and dropping Smotrich’s Religious Zionism Party and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit Party.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 6, 2023 (credit: VIA REUTERS) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 6, 2023 (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen told Ynet that "I am for peace, but not at any cost. Freezing construction in Judea and Samaria or in Jerusalem is a mistake. Fruitful cooperation between the countries can be amazing, but there is a limit to concessions.”

Their comments come off the back of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s consistent optimistic statements towards peace with Saudis, including an op-ed in the WSJ, where he wrote that “Securing an alliance with Saudi Arabia wouldn’t be merely another diplomatic achievement; it would form the foundation upon which true regional harmony can be built.”



