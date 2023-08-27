The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Netanyahu warns Hamas to pay ’full price,’ after its leader threatens war

"This extremist government will suffer a resounding defeat, which would lead to their withdrawal from the entire West Bank,” Al-Arouri said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 14:27
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his cabinet on July 2, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Hamas and Iran will pay “full price” for their terror attacks against Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the government at the start of its weekly meeting on Sunday after Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri threatened regional warfare.

“Hamas and other Iranian proxies understand very well that we will fight with all means against their attempts to promote terrorism against us - in the West Bank, in Gaza, and anywhere else. 

“Whoever tries to harm us, whoever finances, whoever organizes, whoever sends terror against Israel - will pay the full price,” Netanyahu said.

It was a message he had broadcast last week as well, in the aftermath of two deadly West Bank Palestinian terror shootings in which three Israelis were killed.

Israel has fingered both Iran and Hamas for the attacks, blaming the latest wave of terror in particular on funding from Iran.

Saleh al-Arouri (L), Hamas deputy chief, shakes hands with Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's National Security Council, during their meeting in Tehran, Iran October 21, 2017. (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Saleh al-Arouri (L), Hamas deputy chief, shakes hands with Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's National Security Council, during their meeting in Tehran, Iran October 21, 2017. (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

He spoke after the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau Saleh Al-Arouri gave an interview about Israel from Lebanon to the news outlet Al Mayadeen.

Al-Arouri vows to defeat Israel

"This extremist government will suffer a resounding defeat, which would lead to their withdrawal from the entire West Bank,” Al-Arouri said. Further, he said, ”The leaders of the occupation government, with their extremist policies, will cause an all-out war in the region.”

Netanyahu told the government, “I also heard the verbiage by the senior Hamas official Arouri, from his hiding place in Lebanon. He knows very well why he and his colleagues are in hiding.

“I would also like to appeal to the citizens of Israel: We are facing waves of terrorism, both internal and external,” Netanyahu said.

“These are not simple times; these are challenging times. We need to unite our forces against terrorism, against the crime in the Arab sector, and against the external and internal threats that are being organized, to a large extent, by Iran via its proxies. If we stand together, we will prevail. This is my call to all members of the Government, MKs, and all Israeli citizens,” he added.

“The Government of Israel is determined to fight the criminal organizations in the Arab sector. This is a national blight,” Netanyahu said.

“I appeal to the Arab public. I appeal to the MKs, local council heads, and opinion-makers, and I tell them – stand together with the Government in the joint effort against the criminal organizations,” he added.



