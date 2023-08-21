One killed, one wounded in shooting attack near Hebron

A woman in her 40s was killed in a shooting attack on Highway 60 in the West Bank near Beit Hagai Junction, according to the IDF. The shooter escaped the scene, and Israeli security forces immediately began a manhunt.

She was accompanied by a man, also in his 40s, who also suffered from gunshot wounds. There was also a 6-year-old child with them, according to Magen David Adom. The child was unharmed.

Magen David Adom paramedics responded to the attack and treated the wounded on site and defined the man's condition as serious.

"The man and the woman were near their car, unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds," said MDA paramedic Moshe Barsheshet, who was on site. "We administered medical treatment along with the IDF medics and stopped the bleeding. The man who was seriously injured was taken in a military vehicle to Soroka Medical Center."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly updated on the security situation.

The spokesperson for the nearby settlement of Kiryat Arba stated that the settlement is currently closed to exits and there is a blockade between them and the Beit Hagai Junction.

In an official press statement, Hamas responded to the attack by saying that such attacks are "part of dealing with a religious war in holy places and the war against the Zionist projects in the settlements."

This is a developing story.