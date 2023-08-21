The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Defense News

One killed, one wounded in shooting attack near Hebron

In an official press statement, Hamas responded to the attack by saying that such attacks are "part of dealing with a religious war in holy places."

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 10:28

Updated: AUGUST 21, 2023 11:15
The South Mount Hebron area, July 20, 2015. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The South Mount Hebron area, July 20, 2015.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

A woman in her 40s was killed in a shooting attack on Highway 60 in the West Bank near Beit Hagai Junction, according to the IDF. The shooter escaped the scene, and Israeli security forces immediately began a manhunt. 

She was accompanied by a man, also in his 40s, who also suffered from gunshot wounds. There was also a 6-year-old child with them, according to Magen David Adom. The child was unharmed. 

Magen David Adom paramedics responded to the attack and treated the wounded on site and defined the man's condition as serious.  

"The man and the woman were near their car, unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds," said MDA  paramedic Moshe Barsheshet, who was on site. "We administered medical treatment along with the IDF medics and stopped the bleeding. The man who was seriously injured was taken in a military vehicle to Soroka Medical Center."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly updated on the security situation. 

Israeli security forces guard as Jews tour in the West Bank city of Hebron, December 10, 2022. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90) Israeli security forces guard as Jews tour in the West Bank city of Hebron, December 10, 2022. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

The spokesperson for the nearby settlement of Kiryat Arba stated that the settlement is currently closed to exits and there is a blockade between them and the Beit Hagai Junction.

In an official press statement, Hamas responded to the attack by saying that such attacks are "part of dealing with a religious war in holy places and the war against the Zionist projects in the settlements."

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by