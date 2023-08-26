The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Netanyahu gave Hamas terror chiefs 'immunity' over terror - Liberman

"Netanyahu mustn't continue as prime minister for even a single day - he is an existential threat to the State of Israel," the former finance minister claimed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 26, 2023 17:31
Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has granted Hamas heads in the Gaza Strip "immunity" over recent terror attacks in the West Bank, MK Avigdor Liberman claimed on Saturday, warning that terrorists "know nothing will happen to them."

Speaking at a Shabbatarbut event in Beersheba, the Yisrael Beytenu chief attacked Netanyahu for not taking more action to "assassinate Hamas terrorist heads in Gaza, who are funding the terror.

"There is a loss of control [over terrorism]," Liberman said. "It has become a daily occurrence...who is responsible for the terror? The Gaza Strip is [ordering attacks].

"Netanyahu mustn't continue as prime minister for even a single day - he is an existential threat to the State of Israel," the former finance minister claimed.

Yisrael Beytenu head MK Avigdor Liberman speaks at a Shabbatarbut event in Beersheba, August 26, 2023 (credit: Via Maariv) Yisrael Beytenu head MK Avigdor Liberman speaks at a Shabbatarbut event in Beersheba, August 26, 2023 (credit: Via Maariv)

Ben-Gvir 'has no ideology or policies,' Liberman says

Liberman was also asked about recent comments made by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who said that the Jewish right to live is greater than the Palestinians' right of movement in the West Bank.

The comments brought about an international wave of condemnations, including from the United States which hit out at Ben-Gvir's "inflammatory racist rhetoric."

Liberman said that Ben-Gvir was only "playing up to his crowd."

"We cannot give him an audience or talk about his statements," Liberman explained. "He and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich are responsible for the loss of control in the West Bank. There are no policies or ideologies in their words."



