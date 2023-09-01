The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel's IDF, Shin Bet work for Palestinian terrorists - Likud MK

Tally Gotliv's post drew immediate condemnations from the Prime Minister's Office, which called Gotliv's statements "infuriating."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 18:13
Likud MK Tally Gotliv (photo credit: FLASH90, LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
Likud MK Tally Gotliv
(photo credit: FLASH90, LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

The IDF and the Shin Bet work for Palestinian "terrorists and security prisoners," Likud MK Tally Gotliv wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday afternoon, sparking a wave of condemnations from her own government.

Gotliv, speaking on a bust-up between the Prime Minister's Office and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on visits allowed for Palestinian security prisoners, Gotliv wrote that "it's good to know the IDF and Shin Bet work for terrorists and security prisoners.

"The entire deep state is against Ben-Gvir," Gotliv alleged. "Bravo, Ben-Gvir, on displaying right-wing authority," the MK wrote after it was reported by Israeli media that Ben-Gvir had blocked visits for prisoners, despite Netanyahu releasing a statement denying so.

"If removing rights of terrorists is 'harmful to the state' as the IDF and Shin Bet claim, something very bad is happening here."

The social media post drew immediate condemnations from the Prime Minister's Office, which called Gotliv's statements "infuriating."

The IDF, Shin Bet and rest of our security forces work night and day to maintain Israel's security and foil terror," the PMO wrote in a statement.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also attacked Gotliv, writing on X that "the IDF and Shin Bet are our defenses which provide life to the State of Israel and its inhabitants - the dangerous statements heard from ministers and MKs are equivalent to trampling over our national flag.

"I abhorrently reject the outbursts by irresponsible politicians against our security forces and call on them to apologize immediately," Gallant added.

Israeli NGO files complaint to police

Furthermore, Israeli NGO Darkenu announced it had filed a complaint to Israel Police on Friday following her posts on the website formerly known as Twitter.

"These statements are unforgivable," Darkeno's CEO Nimrod Dweck said. "MK Gotliv must be interrogated and stand trial for the slurs hurled at our security forces."



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by