Israel's IDF, Shin Bet work for Palestinian terrorists - Likud MK

The IDF and the Shin Bet work for Palestinian "terrorists and security prisoners," Likud MK Tally Gotliv wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday afternoon, sparking a wave of condemnations from her own government.

Gotliv, speaking on a bust-up between the Prime Minister's Office and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on visits allowed for Palestinian security prisoners, Gotliv wrote that "it's good to know the IDF and Shin Bet work for terrorists and security prisoners.

"The entire deep state is against Ben-Gvir," Gotliv alleged. "Bravo, Ben-Gvir, on displaying right-wing authority," the MK wrote after it was reported by Israeli media that Ben-Gvir had blocked visits for prisoners, despite Netanyahu releasing a statement denying so.

"If removing rights of terrorists is 'harmful to the state' as the IDF and Shin Bet claim, something very bad is happening here."

טוב לדעת שהשב״כ וצה״ל עובדים אצל המבחלים והאסירים הבטחוניים. כל הדיפסטייט נגד השר בן גביר. כל הכבוד לך איתמר על משילות ימין. אסירים בטחוניים, מרצחים אכזריים נהנים שנים מתנאי כליאה בהטבות הזויות. ואם צימצום זכויות מחבלים מרצחים לשיטת שב״כ וצהל יפגע בביטחון, אז משהו רע מאד קורה כאן — טלי גוטליב (@TallyGotliv) September 1, 2023

The social media post drew immediate condemnations from the Prime Minister's Office, which called Gotliv's statements "infuriating."

The IDF, Shin Bet and rest of our security forces work night and day to maintain Israel's security and foil terror," the PMO wrote in a statement.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also attacked Gotliv, writing on X that "the IDF and Shin Bet are our defenses which provide life to the State of Israel and its inhabitants - the dangerous statements heard from ministers and MKs are equivalent to trampling over our national flag.

"I abhorrently reject the outbursts by irresponsible politicians against our security forces and call on them to apologize immediately," Gallant added.

צה״ל ושב״כ הם כלי המגן המקנה חיים למדינת ישראל ולאזרחיה - האמירות החמורות הנשמעות מפי שרים וחברי כנסת כלפיהם כמוהן כרמיסת דגל המדינה.דוחה בשאט נפש את ההשתלחויות של פוליטיקאים חסרי אחריות כנגד גופי הביטחון וקורא להם להתנצל מיידית. — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) September 1, 2023

Israeli NGO files complaint to police

Furthermore, Israeli NGO Darkenu announced it had filed a complaint to Israel Police on Friday following her posts on the website formerly known as Twitter.

"These statements are unforgivable," Darkeno's CEO Nimrod Dweck said. "MK Gotliv must be interrogated and stand trial for the slurs hurled at our security forces."