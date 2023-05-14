The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Likud MK calls for Israeli news channels to be silenced by gov't

Tally Gotliv addressed Israel's communications minister in a tweet, urging him to silence the channels because of "hate and lies."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2023 01:02

Updated: MAY 14, 2023 08:10
Tally Gotliv at a legislative committee meeting at the Knesset on Monday, February 20, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Tally Gotliv at a legislative committee meeting at the Knesset on Monday, February 20, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Likud MK Tally Gotliv called on Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on Saturday night to silence the broadcasts of channels 11, 12 and 13.

"The communications minister has the authority to stop media broadcasts during specials situations and during emergency situations," she wrote. "Minister, it's time to silence the broadcasts of 11, 12 and 13 as part of your authority according to Section 13 of the Bezeq Law."

She added that Karhi needed to fight "hate and lies and damage to national resilience by the harmful propaganda media channels by responding in the only way they will understand."

Section 13 of the law referenced by Gotliv specifies who is allowed to block media broadcasts and in what cases.

Gotliv did not specify what offenses she believed the channels she listed had made to deserve to be silenced, and perceived "hate and lies" are not enough to legally allow the government to block broadcasts.

FOX PERSONALITY Tucker Carlson and MK Tally Gotliv – two sides of the same coin? (credit: FLASH90, LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS) FOX PERSONALITY Tucker Carlson and MK Tally Gotliv – two sides of the same coin? (credit: FLASH90, LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

Gotliv is known for controversial statements

Gotliv has been known to make controversial statements in the past like blaming High Court of Justice President Esther Hayut for a terror attack in March.



