The High Court judicial reform hearing amounts to an attack on democracy and the Knesset's status, Justice Minister Yariv Levin charged on Tuesday morning ahead of the pivotal hearing.

"The very discussions about the possibility of striking Basic Laws, which are the top of the legal pyramid in Israel, are a fatal injury to the majority's rule," the minister said.

"The court places itself above the government, above the Knesset, above the people and above the law. This is completely contrary to democracy."

'Israel's largest test yet'

Likud MK Dan Illouz also noted on Tuesday morning that "today begins the State of Israel's largest test yet. Democracy is not the justice's rule, but the majority's rule," he stated.

"The High Court must take responsibility and avoid taking Israel to a constitutional crisis," the Likud MK said.

The hearing is the culmination of a year of political and legal turmoil for Israel, in which the first and so far only judicial reform legislation to pass into law will be challenged.

