Israel sends complaint to Germany after envoy's High Court 'interference'

Israel's Foreign Ministry filed a formal complaint against German ambassador Steffen Seibert's attendance at the historic High Court hearing last week, German media reported citing Israeli officials.

Seibert, whose appearance in Jerusalem for the hearing on the government's reasonableness amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, is considered "interference in Israel's internal affairs," as per a Foreign Ministry complaint sent to Berlin.

The complaint was sent by Israel's Ambassador in Germany Ron Prosor, as per the reports.

Seibert: High Court is 'the place to be'

Seibert, who in the past had commented against the government's judicial reform plan, wrote on X at the time of the hearing that friends of Israel are looking with a lot of interest toward the Supreme Court - and I wanted to see for myself."

"I think something important is happening here for Israel's democracy," Seibert added.

He added a video explaining his decision to attend the hearing with a caption reading, "the place to be this morning.

In a February interview with N12, Seibert noted that Germany believes an independent justice system is a tenet of democracy and is closely watching the Israeli dispute over a government plan for judicial change.