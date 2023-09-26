Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would gain strength politically if a deal could be reached between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a poll conducted this week concluded.

However, 39% of respondents answered that they believe Netanyahu's political standing will remain as is and that only 5% believe that his standing will weaken. 15% said they weren't sure.

The poll was divided between Jewish and Arab Israelis. Jews were more likely to think that Netanyahu would benefit from the Saudi deal than Arabs did, while a higher percentage of Arabs said that there would be no change in the prime minister's political strength.

However, more Arabs also said that they wouldn't know in what way the deal would affect the prime minister's political strength.

Judicial reform remains a separate issue

Any deal with the Saudis would not hinder the judicial reform protests that have been ongoing for the past few months, the poll also found.

55% stated that there would be no impact on the protests, and 16% said that it would even strengthen the protests against the prime minister. 9% said the Saudi Arabia deal would weaken the protests and another 10% said they are not sure.