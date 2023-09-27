Israel's opposition railed against National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday after an Israeli was shot dead on a road in Haifa in broad daylight earlier in the morning.

The victim became the 183rd Arab to be murdered in Israel this year, which is over 100 more than this time last year.

After the murder, various opposition members spoke out against Ben-Gvir with some even calling for him to be fired.

Benny Gantz calls for Ben-Gvir to be fired

"In Haifa, in the middle of a main road, in broad daylight," said National Unity leader Benny Gantz. "The murder today shows just how severe the neglect is and how widespread and deep the treatment must be. The current government, who appointed Ben-Gvir, who is busy with provocations instead of saving human life, is not qualified to handle this problem. The prime minister must fire Ben-Gvir not only because of his actions, but mainly because of his neglect."

Yesh Atid MK Ron Katz voiced a similar sentiment alongside a screenshot of footage from the murder. Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at a special committee in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 18, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"This morning, a man was assassinated in the north of the country," he wrote. "And the idle minister is busy with interviews, TikTok videos, and planning prayer services to divide the people. In what other country would this minister be kept in the position? How can it be that there is no price for failure in the State of Israel?"

He ended with telling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he is responsible for the issue, an accusation echoed by National Unity MK Yifat Shasha-Biton.

"We cannot deal with Ben-Gvir with tweets, it's time for action," she said. "There's no governance, there's no security, there are more and more victims, more and more crime, and there's no light at the end of the darkness that has befallen us. Israel's citizens are living in fear on [Netanyahu's] watch. You cannot blame the appointed minister who suffers from delusions of grandeur and who is busy being the neighborhood bully. You were chosen to lead. The responsibility is on you. It's time to do it."