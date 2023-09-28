The coalition accused the High Court of Justice of canceling the elections and destroying democracy on Thursday as the court held a hearing on whether or not to strike down the Incapacitation Law.

"The hearing being held today in the court is in practice a hearing to cancel the results of the elections," accused Justice Minister Yariv Levin. "The meaning of postponing the applicability of the Incapacitation Law is that an official, no matter how senior, can take for themself the authority, which was never given to them, to debate the ridiculous possibility of declaring a prime minister incapacitated in complete opposition to the results of the elections.

"The petitioners are basically requesting to eliminate Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to put an end to the right-wing rule. They failed at the ballots and are now requesting to cancel the results of the election.

"The result is that there will no longer be democracy in Israel but a rule of people who put themselves above the people and above the voters' decision at the ballots."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich added that the hearing was, to his mind, illegitimate.

"The people had their say in the election, and officials cannot cancel the choice of the people," he said. "Judges cannot cancel basic laws, and they definitely cannot invent for themselves or for the attorney-general the authority to dismiss an elected prime minister. This is the truth, and the rest is a terrible and invalid show."

"If Netanyahu is incapacitated, Israel is incapacitated"

Women's Advancement Minister May Golan said that if the High Court declared Netanyahu incapacitated, it would be declaring the Israeli public incapacitated.

"Incapacitation is 'an inability to fulfill a role'," she said. "And anyone who saw the prime minister deliver his speech to the UN understands how extreme the notion is that is being considered in the High Court. The only people who need to be declared incapacitated are a handful of anarchists who are instilling fear and terror on the frightened and trembling opposition leaders."

The hearing is being held after the Movement for the Quality of Government and Yisrael Beytenu petitioned the High Court to strike down the Incapacitation Law which was legislated by this government at the beginning of its term.

The law in question is an amendment to the Basic Law: Government and dictates that a prime minister could only be declared incapacitated in cases of mental or physical health issues that leave them unable to serve.

If the court rules to strike down the law, this wouldn't mean that Netanyahu would be declared incapacitated. It would mean that the AG's ability to make such a declaration would be less strict.