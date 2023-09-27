Jerusalem Post
Ben Shapiro meets with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Jewish-American conservative pundit Ben Shapiro met with Israel's Justice Minister Bezalel Smotrich according to the latter's post on X, formerly Twitter.

Smotrich said that they discussed economics, Israel, and Judaism amongst other topics.

"Amazing the impact one man can have," the minister posted.

