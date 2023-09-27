Ben Shapiro meets with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Jewish-American conservative pundit Ben Shapiro met with Israel's Justice Minister Bezalel Smotrich according to the latter's post on X, formerly Twitter.

Smotrich said that they discussed economics, Israel, and Judaism amongst other topics.

Just finished meeting with @benshapiro . A fascinating discussion on various topics including economics, Judaism, Israel, and more. Amazing the impact one man can have. pic.twitter.com/Wb0nWIqLz4 — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) September 27, 2023

"Amazing the impact one man can have," the minister posted.