Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi set off for Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning to take part in the fourth Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), according to Israeli media.

However, according to Walla! News, Karhi did not bring any representative from the Israel Post along with him.

The UPU Congress is comprised of 192 member countries that gather periodically to discuss world postal strategy and set standards for international mail exchanges.

The Congress traditionally meets every four years, but an Extraordinary Congress may also be convened in the intervening years at the request of or with the consent of at least two-thirds of member countries.

Shlomo Karhi's response to the allegations

Karhi released a response to the claims that the Israel Post had been deliberately left out of the envoy, claiming that representatives from Israel Post had been invited but had declined the invitation. Post office boxes for the Israel Post are seen in this illustrative image. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

"The company chose, on its own, to participate remotely online," he said. "Moreover, due to the nature of [the Congress], the delegation has wider reach than just the postal sphere."

Israel Post confirmed, according to Walla, that they would be participating virtually in the conference.

Karhi has recently come under scrutiny while implementing the nearly two-year-old plan to completely privatize the Israel Postal Company.

‘The Government of Israel," read a July statement, "through the Government Companies Authority, hereby announces that it is considering selling, by way of private sale, 100% of the shares of Israel Postal Company.”