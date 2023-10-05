Gantz could join Netanyahu's government for Saudi peace deal - report

National Unity Party head MK Benny Gantz visited the United States on Wednesday and met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, according to a Thursday X post by Gantz.

The two reportedly discussed relations with Saudi Arabia and floated the possibility of Gantz joining Netanyahu's government as a step toward Saudi normalization with Israel, according to Maariv.

"In the meeting," wrote Gantz on X, "we discussed advancing the vital security interests of the State of Israel, the broadening of Israel's integration into the region, and confronting threats posed by Iran and its proxies in the Middle East."

A similar possibility was discussed last month when Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid visited Washington. He, however, refused to promise any such concession. MK Benny Gantz at a discussion and a vote on the reasonableness bill at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on July 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Gantz's visit only lasted one day, and no commitments have been announced regarding the makeup of the Israeli government in the future.

This is a developing story.