Smotrich to head committee to aid residents of Israel's South

The government has given the cabinet extra responsibilities to help coordinate civil society efforts in the war with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Sunday.

The ministers’ Socioeconomic Committee, previously headed by Netanyahu, will now be managed by Smotrich. Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Health Minister Uriel Busso, and Welfare and Social Affairs Minister Ya’acov Margi have joined the committee, along with Ministers Gideon Sa’ar, Yifat Shasha-Biton, and Chili Tropper.

The committee is set to meet on Monday at noon.

The committee has also been tasked with providing economic aid to business owners, rehabilitating the invaded communities near the Gaza Strip, hasbara (public diplomacy), and more. The committee will resume its previous setup after the war. The destruction caused by Hamas Militants in Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 11, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Grants to aid residents of Israel's South who fled Hamas

Smotrich also announced that Israel’s Tax Authority will provide grants to aid residents of the South who were forced to leave their homes. The grants – NIS 1,000 per person and up to NIS 5,000 per family – will be made available to those who live up to 7 km from the border with Gaza and were evacuated on or after October 7.

In Jerusalem meanwhile, the municipality announced that schools would remain closed yesterday, but starting today would gradually begin to open around the city after completing the necessary preparations for the students’ safety. These include making sure the buildings are in accordance with the Home Front’s instructions and ensure sufficient security guards at the entrances, as many have been called up to the reserves.

The municipality said that priority would be given to special education classes and it would continue to update residents on its progress in restoring normal school activities.