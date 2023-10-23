Musician Natan Goshen: 'Those who abandoned us to die must go home'

Singer Natan Goshen has made a passionate plea for the country's leadership and anyone responsible for "abandoning us to die" in the October 7 terrorist attack to step down from their positions.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Goshen questioned the concept of victory and criticized politicians who use empty promises to secure their political futures. He emphasized the need for genuine individuals who fight for the people, even at their own personal cost.

'Whose victory?'

"I fail to comprehend the notion of victory, perhaps it's just me. Politicians shed tears of despair and pledge victory. But whose victory? They conveniently overlook the mother who had to listen to her daughter being shot live. For her, there will never be victory.

"Not even for the witnesses who saw their friends mercilessly slaughtered. Those haunting images will forever haunt their dreams, ensuring that they never experience a peaceful night again. A child from the Gaza periphery, burying their entire family, cannot claim victory. At best, they can merely survive," Goshen expressed on social media.

"Politicians don bulletproof vests over their suits and promise that everything will be fine once we 'win.'

"They exploit our zeal for life and our thirst for revenge to secure their political careers. But do they believe we are oblivious to their actions? It is a slap in the face," Goshen added.

"In a world where financial loss leads to a CEO being ousted, surely those who abandoned us to die must go home. They should ask themselves why there is a long queue for personal weapons, and take responsibility as they depart," Goshen stressed. Advertisement

"We have grown accustomed to electing politicians through the minority method of choosing the lesser evil, as if there is a select group of individuals and we are playing the game of 'elect the corrupt.' They are not the beautiful Israel. Let's not allow them to reign supreme over us," Goshen continued.

'Do not forget how we were abandoned'

"Our nation endures because it has the ability to forget. If our hearts remembered, we would never bounce back. But I implore my beloved people: Do not forget how we were abandoned, remember everything. Remember the mother standing at her son's gravesite, or the girl longing for her father. Witness the horror and the tragic tales, and we shall remember and never forget," Goshen urged.

On October 7, a terrorist attack orchestrated by Hamas claimed the lives of more than 1,400 individuals and left thousands injured.