Knesset approves video conference hearings for security prisoners

Hearings for security prisoners can be held over video conference for the next month, according to a new law passed in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

According to the law, criminal prisoners will continue to appear for hearings at the court in person, but security prisoners can undergo hearings over video conference. In the case of minors, security prisoners will have to attend at least one hearing in court, but the rest can be held over video conference. However, if the lawyers can sufficiently explain why bringing them to court would be dangerous, the judge can rule to forgo the in-person hearing.

The bill explained the need for virtual hearings saying the journey to and from the court could potentially endanger the prisoners or their guards due to the current climate.

(credit: REUTERS)

Video conference hearings amid the Israel-Hamas war

Video conference hearings have already been held since the beginning of the war with Tel Aviv judge Itai Hermelin causing controversy when he prohibited the jail guards from hanging an Israeli flag behind the prisoner or displaying “Am Yisrael Chai” (The people of Israel live) and “Together we will win” as their screen name.

Israel Prison Services Commissioner Katy Perry said in response that the IPS will continue to display Israeli flags during video conference hearings.