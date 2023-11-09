The Israel Prison Service (IPS) has begun processing Hamas terrorists caught since the October 7 attacks into the prison system in Israel.

"Last week we started the process of accepting captured Hamas terrorists into the Israeli prison service," IPS Commissioner Katy Perry said. "These are the most dangerous terrorists held in Israel and we take all necessary security measures, at the most secure operational level. Our security guards are strong, motivated, and ready to face any scenario and threat."

The captured Hamas terrorists will face strict conditions while being kept in prison, including being kept in separate wings in isolated conditions. Due to the danger they pose, and to maintain the security arrangements in the prison facilities and to prevent illegal activities, they will be handcuffed according to operational needs. A view of a weapon magazine on the floor of a house, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel, October 18, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

Security prisoners' condition reduced to maintain order

Since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel, the conditions of all security prisoners have been reduced to maintain order, including the remaining in the cells, cancellation of visits, reduced activities throughout the security wings, and reducing the amount of electricity in the cells' sockets to prevent contact with the outside world.

Searches have also been carried out throughout the security wings and IPS officials have confiscated some 170 cellphones and about 150 other cold-call devices that were found.

There are currently some 18,862 prisoners and security detainees in the IPS. Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, dubbed "Operation Swords of Iron," an extra 2,601 prisoners have been detained through security measures. Israel's public defense refused to represent the October 7 terrorists who were captured and await trial, it was announced on Thursday.