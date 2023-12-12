Revised 2023 State Budget approved, to be reviewed in coming days

After several discussions and delays stemming from governmental strife over coalition finances, the Finance Committee gave its approval to the revised state budget for 2023 on Tuesday. The budget is now set for a second and third reading in the Knesset, with deliberations commencing tomorrow and final approval votes scheduled for Thursday.

In response to the needs arising from the war's impact on increasing expenditures, an additional sum of 28.9 billion shekels has been allocated for the year 2023. Out of this, 17 billion shekels are earmarked for security expenses, and approximately 12 billion shekels for other expenditures, such as aid to the home front.

Notably, nearly 90% of the budget increase will be sourced from deficit expansion through state borrowing activities. A mere 10%—approximately 3 billion shekels—originates from efficiency measures within the state budget.

How are the finances being broken down?

Detailed breakdowns presented in the Finance Committee reveal that 6.1 billion shekels will be directed towards assisting victims and evacuees. This includes provisions for housing in hotels or grants, alternative education frameworks, funding for reconstruction administration, allowances for victims, and employment encouragement.

Furthermore, around 1.8 billion shekels will be allocated to fortify civil security systems, encompassing the Israel Police, special security services, Shin Bet, fire departments, preparedness grants to local authorities, and shelters. An additional 1.8 billion shekels will be channeled into economic support initiatives, including state-guaranteed loans, employment incentives, agricultural assistance, daycare centers, compensation for cultural institutions, waste disposal, and security payments for irrigation and aviation. Finance Committee. The Knesset channel (credit: SCREENSHOT KNESSET CHANNEL)

In a significant move, approximately a billion shekels will be directed to the healthcare system, emphasizing hospital reinforcement, enhancements to the mental health system, and procurement of pharmaceuticals.