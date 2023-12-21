'Mohammed Deif failure means Israeli intelligence must pay the price'

After years of uncertainty regarding Hamas leader Mohammad Deif's health, the IDF released videos showing him walking and in better condition than previously believed.

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), chairman of the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, discussed the matter during an interview on 104.5FM.

"We need to acknowledge our mistake and conduct an investigation," he said. "Those responsible for the Mohammad Deif case must be held accountable. It is concerning that we have been looking in the wrong places or deceiving ourselves for years."

The interviewer, Gadi Ness, asked if Rothman believes the entire intelligence system had failed, to which Rothman replied, "Indeed, but it extends beyond just Mohammad Deif. The issue of security after the war is crucial. In recent weeks, near Jenin, there were attempts by terrorists attempting to infiltrate settlements... We need immediate action, not theoretical discussions for the future."

Regarding the special committee established to address the punishment of terrorists for the October 7 massacre, Rothman explained, "This committee has divided details, information, and considerations. It is crucial to emphasize that even during wartime, there must be oversight. The coalition and opposition should understand the government's actions to ensure the necessary work is done. Knesset members represent the entire public." MK SIMCHA ROTHMAN, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and one of the architects of the government’s judicial reform legislation, attends a discussion and a vote on the reasonableness bill, in the Knesset last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Rothman suggested that cooperation between the justice minister, the attorney-general, and relevant security officials should be transparent. He emphasized the need to address the long-standing issue of criminal law's inadequacy in combating terrorism. Rothman added, "The death penalty for terrorists exists in military and civilian domains, and punishment is the least of our concerns."

Regarding the humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, Rothman stated, "I've expressed my position on ceasefires and fuel supply. We cannot afford to be complacent as a country or an army. If we don't act quickly, disillusionment will prevail.

"We must demand action and prevent a situation like the one in Jenin, only meters away," he added. "We cannot allow Kfar Saba to turn into a Gaza village. Both the legal and political systems need to act swiftly."

Addressing those who fail to understand the events of October 7, Rothman firmly stated, "Those who continue without change should be dismissed. We must acknowledge the importance of October 7."

Judicial Reform still looms

Rothman also commented on judicial reform and the context some parties have associated with October 7, saying, "I would be amazed if Mohammad Deif's recovery wasn't influenced by the possibility of removing the Bar Association representative from the judge selection committee."

Finally, Rothman disregarded polls and elections during times of war, stating, "This is not the time for polls. Elections are not on the horizon, especially during a war. I avoid referring to or reading them."