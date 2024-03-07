Israelis more satisfied with local than national authorities, poll finds

Israelis are significantly more satisfied with their local authorities than with national institutions of government, both in general and specifically during the current war, according to a new poll by the Tachlith Institute for Israeli Policy. The poll was conducted following the nation-wide municipal elections on February 27 and ahead of the second round of voting on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Tachlith Institute that accompanied the poll results, "On the day after the October 7th war, the State of Israel will face a series of fate-shaping questions regarding the future of the governmental system and the constitutional infrastructure that underpins it. Against the background of a year of direct struggle to regulate the relationship between the central government authorities, and in light of a series of failures discovered in the functioning of public systems in the last months, the question regarding the status of the local government arises throughout the public discourse."

"The governmental system in Israel is centralized when compared to almost every other country in the democratic world. This means that almost every public dispute necessitates a national decision, which sharpens tensions and disputes between sections of the public. The COVID-19 Pandemic and the events of October 7 proved the relative advantages of the local government in providing an immediate and adapted response to the local population," the institute said.

Data collected through the poll

The poll's participants gave a satisfaction mark of 3.4 on a scale of one to five towards their local authority during the war, compared to just 2.3 to the government and 2.2 to the Knesset. In addition, satisfaction with local authorities was slightly higher in the war compared to general satisfaction, whereas the government and Knesset received slightly lower marks for satisfaction during the war compared to in general.

Broken down along party lines, voters for the Religious Zionist Party on the national level were most satisfied with their local authorities, giving them a mark of 4.1. Voters of the Likud also gave local authorities a relatively high satisfaction mark of 3.5. Voters of Meretz were the least satisfied with their local authorities, giving them a mark of just 2.8 on a one to five scale. THEN-PRESIDENT Reuven Rivlin votes in the Knesset election, in Jerusalem, in March 2021. Voting in Israel is solely limited to a single ballot cast for a political party, not an individual. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Participants in the poll also attributed greater moral behavior to local authorities than to the national government. On a one to five scale, the participants gave local authorities a mark just above three on moral behavior, compared to 2.58 for the Knesset and 2.56 for the government.

Asked on a scale of one to five whether they wanted their local government to manage broader areas of their life in a number of fields, respondents were most keen on education, with a mark of nearly four. Respondents also expressed a relatively high desire for the local authority to receive broader responsibility in providing welfare services and personal safety (both with a mark around 3.8). Respondents gave a mark of 3.6 to the same proposition regarding issues of religion in the public sphere.

Asked what the most important quality was required of a local authority leader, most citizens (26%) prioritized a candidate who was an "achiever and will know how to improve the managing of the local authority and conducting projects." In second place (16%) was that the candidate acted for the good of all of the residents in the local authority, and third (14%) was that the candidate "has a similar worldview to my own on social and religious issues." Interestingly, the Haredi (Jewish ultra-Orthodox,) Meretz, and Labor voters placed the candidate's worldview on social and religious issues as their top priority.

Additional findings

The poll also asked about voters' familiarity with the candidates. It found that the only constituencies with 30% or above were voters for the Haredi and Arab parties: 38% of Shas voters and 33% of United Torah Judaism voters said that they had a personal acquaintance with the mayor or with a city council member, and 36% of Ra'am voters and 30% of Hadash-Ta'al voters said the same. Labor voters had the lowest mark, with just 7% saying they had such an acquaintance.

The poll also found a split between right-wing and left-wing voters over whether they wished their mayors to be involved in political discourse at the national level. All of the right-wing parties, including the Haredi parties, opposed this on the grounds that it could "harm the relationship between the mayor and the government," while the left-wing and Arab parties supported their mayors' involvement in national political discourse to "influence national processes."

Comments by Gal Golan

"The events of October 7 and the difficulty in providing a governmental response to the plight of the residents has once again raised the need for a renewed examination of the status and extent of the powers of the local government in Israel," said Gal Golan, head of public policy at the Tachlith Institute. "It is highly doubtful whether the existing situation, which is exceptional in relation to the world, in which the local government is weakened and subordinated almost completely to the central government, provides an adequate response to the citizen's needs," Golan added. Gal Golan (credit: GITTEL PERES)

According to Golan, "the survey clearly reflects the high degree of trust the public places in the local authority, in comparison to other governmental authorities, and wants more areas of life to have local involvement in the management and provision of public services."

"We are currently defining an outline for a much-needed reform that will provide an in-depth and effective response to the challenges of the local government and the fulfillment of the social goals associated with it," Golan said. "The reform will revolve around three axes: an axis of infrastructure and constitutional regulation - how the local government transforms from an executive contractor to a governing body operating under government supervision; an axis of powers that recharacterizes the provision of public services that should be provided by the local government; and finally, an axis of participation that allows citizens to make their voices heard and exercise their rights," Golan concluded.

Founded by lawyer Yaniv Cohen, the Tachlit Institute is "a policy-oriented research organization working to strengthen Israel’s democracy and its institutions and to revitalize the social contract between all parts of Israeli society."

The poll was carried out using iPanel and included 600 respondents. The sampling error was 3.4%.