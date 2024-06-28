Fmr. IDF Maj. Gen.: We must move forces up North, gov't is a threat to Israel

Former Major General Eyal Ben Reuven recently addressed the continuation of fighting in the north of the country and criticized the government's conduct.

"The IDF has all the tools for strategic thinking about what is really needed, but it depends on cheap politics," said Ben Reuven at the outset of his remarks. "What we see is that the government is acting in the completely wrong direction. There is no political direction. The army is clear that It needs more strength in the North. [Meanwhile], the government talks in terms of absolute victory and that [the war In Gaza] will take as long as it takes as the North remains as it is in a situation that only worsens."

"We need to take care of the residents of the North and defend them. The government demands that the number of new recruits be reduced. The army actually needs more forces."

"A war in the North will be dragged out. The army is strong, but it has problems," he added, "After nine months, there is erosion in external and internal legitimacy. The question depends on the results. It may be necessary to engage in a large military campaign in the North to successfully deter Hezbollah. If we stop the war in the South and shift the effort to the North, then we can reach an arrangement in Lebanon under American leadership.

"Even if we engage in a major war and move Hezbollah 10 km deeper into Lebanon, we will reach an agreement with the state of Lebanon." IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (left,) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The government is the real existential threat to the State of Israel

Ben Reuven concluded his statements by saying, "The IDF is currently operating in the Gaza Strip without any political direction. Much of its strength is within a hostile territory. In most cases, from my experience, the IDF brings strategy to the government and has it approved.

"The prime minister and the government decide what is needed. There is no other option. We need to stop the war in the South, which will allow for northern action. The government, in its decisions and involvement in the Rabbinical Law, becomes the real existential threat to the State of Israel."