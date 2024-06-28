'Netanyahu has no intention of reaching a deal,' Labor Party head Yair Golan says

Labor Party Chairman Yair Golan spoke this Monday morning with Gadi Ness on Radio North 104.5FM and referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent interview on Channel 14.

At the beginning of the conversation, Golan said, "What the prime minister essentially said yesterday is that he disregards the lives of 120 people. He has no intention of reaching a deal, stopping the fighting, or bringing about a situation that could end the fighting in the North.

"The North will remain desolate, the South and the Gaza envelope will remain desolate, and all Israeli citizens will be in a state of constant emergency. He wants to stay in power, to continue passing outrageous laws, and maybe even avoid maintaining the democratic process."

Golan also stated, "The facts are simple. The prime minister of Israel does not want to release hostages and does not want to end the fighting. Not ending the fighting in the South will inevitably lead to not ending the fighting in the North, thereby condemning the State of Israel to a prolonged state of emergency that will not allow recovery."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at Sheba Medical Center, in Ramat Gan on June 8, 2024 (credit: Jack Guez/Pool via Reuters)

Netanyahu's 'absolute victory' slogan

"It's a lie. It's nonsense. There is no such thing as an absolute victory. I'll remind you that even in Judea and Samaria, where we have controlled without limits for years and years, there are still attacks," Golan continued.

"Therefore, all these statements are not serious, and their sole purpose is to maintain the state of emergency so that they can deceive Israeli citizens, deluding them into thinking that there is no choice, there is no other way out, and only Benjamin Netanyahu knows how to save them."