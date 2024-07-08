Controversy breaks out over renewed version of 'Rabbis Law'

The coalition on Monday entered crisis mode over a controversial bill proposed by Shas, just weeks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to remove a similar bill, known as the 'Rabbi's bill', due to opposition to the bill from within his own governing coalition.

The uproar on Monday came after the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, a member of the coalition, announced that it had undertook negotiations with the Likud in which it agreed to support the law in exchange for party leader, National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, becoming part of the decision-making process regarding the war in Gaza.

Ben-Gvir first made this demand in June regarding the "Rabbi's Bill," which was widely considered an attempt by Shas to appoint people affiliated with it to rabbinical positions in cities and neighborhoods. However, Netanyahu refused and the bill eventually fell. Ben-Gvir's demand came after the war cabinet was dissolved due to the National Unity party leaving the government.

According to Otzma Yehudit, Netanyahu again refused and instead chose to make a deal with the two Israeli-Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am, so that the latter abstain from the vote. The two parties denied the claim, and Otzma Yehudit did not provide proof. However, Ben-Gvir threatened that his six Members of Knesset would oppose the bill, and the coalition immediately began to scramble to gain the necessary votes.

The bill this time, proposed by Shas MK Erez Malul, had a similar purpose to the original Rabbis Bill, as it stated that the government could provide funding for additional jobs in municipal religious councils. However, the bill solved a major problem with the former Rabbis Bill. The Rabbis Bill would have ltered the makeup of the body responsible for electing municipal rabbis in a way that increased Shas' power in the election process. The Jerusalem Post's Eliav Breuer speaks on Itamar Ben-Gvir, Benjamin Netanyahu and Arye Deri. (credit: Canva, FLASH90)

This came at the expense of the municipalities themselves, who would have lost the power to appoint their own rabbis but still would have had to pay their salaries. Therefore, a number of mayors, including from the Likud, fiercely objected the law.

New bill implications

The new bill would give Shas power to appoint allies to religious positions in municipalities, but would force the government to fund these positions, and thus the burden would not fall to the mayors.