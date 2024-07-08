Lapid offers to join government for approving hostage deal if Ben-Gvir, Smotrich leave

Chairman of the opposition, Yair Lapid, declared on Monday that he is willing to join the government "if necessary for approving a hostage deal," at the opening of his party's meeting.

Lapid emphasized, "It is not true that Netanyahu has to choose between the hostage deal and continuing his tenure as Prime Minister. He should make the deal. If Smotrich and Ben-Gvir withdraw, he will get a safety net from me."

"It's not an easy decision, but the most important thing is to bring the hostages home. The hostage deal has a large majority among the people, it has a large majority here in the Knesset, it needs to happen. We are repeatedly offering Netanyahu a political safety net to make the deal - now," he concluded.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote, "Hamas is collapsing and begging for a ceasefire. This is the time to press on their neck until we crush and break the enemy. Stopping now, just before the end, and allowing them to recover so they can fight us again is a senseless folly that will squander the war's hard-earned achievements."

Smotrich later said, " I won't be part of a deal that means surrendering to Hamas. IDF soldiers demand victory!"

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says he will not be part of a deal that means surrendering to Hamas, June 8, 2024. (Religious Zionist Party)

Ben-Gvir's threats

on Friday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Prime Minister Netanyahu during a government meeting, saying, "Why are you making decisions alone, without involving us? In the end, you'll be left alone!"

In response, Minister Gila Gamliel asked, "Are you threatening the Prime Minister?" Ben-Gvir replied, "I'm not threatening; this is the reality!"