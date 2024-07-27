Israelis prefer Netanyahu over other PM candidates, but don't trust his intentions - N12 poll

The address Netanyahu gave at the US Congress did little to convince Israelis one way or the other.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 27, 2024 11:10
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, July 25, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
The Israeli public prefers Netanyahu as Prime Minister but doesn't trust his intentions, according to a recent N12 survey.

The survey, published on the N12 show "Ulpan Shishi," revealed that in head-to-head comparisons, Netanyahu outperforms his main rivals for the premiership.

Netanyahu was the most favored candidate for Prime Minister among the main contenders, receiving 36% support compared to Lapid (28%), 32% compared to Gantz (28%), and 33% compared to Bennett (32%).

At the beginning of the month, polls showed that a unified anti-Netanyahu right-wing party led by Neftali Bennett would out perform the Likud.

The survey also showed that 62% of respondents favored a hostage deal over a "total victory" (29%) in the Israel-Hamas War.

Additionally, 51% of survey respondents stated that they believed Netanyahu's own political considerations had prevented a hostage deal, while 40% believed it was due to regular operational considerations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress on Wednesday (credit: REUTERS/Craig Hudson)
Netanyahu Goes to Washington

Respondents were split on their feelings towards Netanyahu's speech at the US Congress, with 38% saying they felt pride, 27% feeling disappointment, and 18% having mixed feelings.

Despite this division, the speech did little to convince Israelis one way or the other, with 65% saying their opinion on Netanyahu remained unchanged. Only 15% said their opinion changed.

The public was also divided on Netanyahu's intentions, with 48% saying the trip was to promote Netanyahu's political interests and 44% saying it was to promote the interests of the State of Israel.

Most Israelis want him to cut the trip short, with 46% in favor of this, while 36% think there is no reason to shorten the trip.



