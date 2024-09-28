Round of applause: Israeli leaders extol killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

Israeli politicians issued statements on Saturday celebrating the elimination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, lauding the operation as a historic and impressive military achievement.

"Eliminating Nasrallah and Hezbollah’s chain of command is a defining moment. This is not only a settling of scores but also an opening of new opportunities," National Unity chair Benny Gantz said.

"We face tremendous challenges, along with the chance to break the Iranian ring of fire and achieve our war objectives, foremost among them the safe return of our hostages and residents to their homes. For this, we must continue the offensive against our enemies and pursue diplomatic efforts with our allies," Gantz continued.

"I would like to commend the security establishment for developing these unprecedented capabilities over the years and the government for deciding to act.

It is important that our enemies, led by Iran, understand – the people of Israel are united and will stand strong against any threat. As a people who cherish life, our determination knows no bounds." MK Gadi Eisenkot and Head of the National Unity party MK Benny Gantz hold a press conference in Ramat Gan, September 3, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Yair Lapid celebrates strike

Opposition Leader and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid also voiced his praise for the strike on Nasrallah.

"I praise the security establishment, the IDF, and the Air Force for eliminating the arch-terrorist Hassan Nasrallah. Let all our enemies know that anyone who attacks Israel is marked for death. This is an important achievement for Israel’s deterrence and security," Lapid said.

"I commend the security establishment, the IDF Chief of Staff, and the political leadership for decapitating Hezbollah’s leadership, headed by Hassan Nasrallah, a bitter and ruthless enemy we have been fighting for decades," MK Gadi Eisenkot said.

"His elimination is the settling of a blood debt with one of Israel’s greatest enemies. Over the years, I have lost brothers-in-arms and friends in blood during the fight against terrorists sent by Nasrallah. This is an important closing of a circle and a badge of honor and pride for all those involved in the long-term effort, executed brilliantly with intelligence, planning, training, creativity, and boldness.

"This impressive military achievement in the North must now be translated into advancing and achieving the objectives of the war both in the North and the South. We must act from a position of strength to secure a deal for the return of the hostages and safely bring residents back to their communities while fortifying Israel's security, resilience, and national defense."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir commended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the strike and added that now was the time to press Israel's advantage against Hezbollah.

"This is a historic and emotional day, marking the removal of evil from the world," Ben Gvir said. "I congratulate the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, and my colleagues in the Cabinet for making this important decision and the security personnel for executing it flawlessly, resulting in the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah.

"Now is the time to continue, not to stop, and to dismantle the Hezbollah terror organization in order to return the residents of the North to their homes in safety and to remove the threat over the State of Israel."

"Thus may all Your enemies perish, Lord," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said. "Now is the time to push forward with full force and crush Hezbollah entirely – its fighters, infrastructure, and weapons.

"We will finish this long war, God willing, with no threat left to the citizens of Israel, neither from the North nor from the South. Only then will the land enjoy peace for 40 years."