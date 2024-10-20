Likud emerges as largest party in new Channel 13 poll, public split on Gaza war

For the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks, a Channel 13 poll shows Likud reclaiming its position as the largest party. According to the survey, Likud is projected to win 25 seats, followed by Benny Gantz’s National Unity with 21 seats, and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu both securing 13 seats.

The current coalition is projected to win 55 seats, while the opposition would secure 60.

Other predictions

Other notable parties include: Shas with 10 seats; The Democrats (Labor-Meretz) with 9 seats; Otzma Yehudit with 8 seats; United Torah Judaism with 7 seats; Religious Zionism and Hadash-Ta’al with 5 seats each; and Ra’am with 4 seats.

Meanwhile, parties like Balad and Gideon Sa’ar's National Right did not pass the electoral threshold. Members of the opposition discuss in the Knesset. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Public opinion on the Israel-Hamas war

The poll also explored public opinion on the continuation of the war in Gaza. A majority (52%) favored pursuing a deal for the release of hostages that would involve withdrawing from Gaza and ending the war, while 41% supported continuing the war with full force.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war received an average rating of 5.5 out of 10 from respondents.