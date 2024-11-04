Gov't secretary making illegal attempts to fund haredi draft exemption, AG charges

Gov't secretary Yossi Fuchs made an illegal threat against labor ministry accountant to force him to approve financial transfers to families for daycare subsidies, including to haredi families whose father had not reported for IDF service and were therefore illegible, the attorney-general's office charged on Monday morning.

In a sharply worded letter, Deputy AG Gil Limon wrote to Fuchs that he did not have the authority to give ministry accountants directives, nor to threaten them with "consequences" if they failed to respect the order.

Continuing to subsidize daycare

The government has been trying to circumvent the legal barrier to continue subsidizing daycare for haredi yeshiva students. The government's ministerial committee on legislation approved on Sunday a bill proposal to that effect, but the AG's office ruled the proposal unconstitutional, as it enabled illegal draft evasion.

The secretary's attempt to force the issue came after the labor ministry's legal advisor heeded a prior AG ruling in September and refused to approve a measure that would have allowed for all daycare subsidies only until the end of November. The AG allowed subsidies for yeshiva students to continue until then as an organization period, but said that there was no reason to limit all other eligible parents to that period. Haredi demonstrators hold signs while protesting against IDF enlistment, August 5, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)

The government did not amend the decision and subsidies have stalled since the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year. Limon wrote in his letter to Fuchs that the latter's accusation that the AG was preventing the subsidies was "false," since the government was responsible for finding a legal solution to the problem.

In the government's weekly meeting on Monday, a number of ministers reportedly complained about what they viewed as the attorney general's "contrarian" conduct. Netanyahu reportedly responding by requesting that Justice Minister Yariv Levin make suggestions to "solve" the issue.

Netanyahu is bound by a conflict-of-interest agreement due to his ongoing criminal corruption cases, and cannot involve himself with appointments or removal of the attorney general, who oversees the state prosecution apparatus.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said in response, "Netanyahu's threats against the attorney general is evidence that the government is returning with full force to the coup d'etat."

"We will act to prevent her removal judicially, publicly, and in any [other] way. The attempts to replace her are part of Netanyahu and his government's attempts to destroy Israeli democracy from the foundations during wartime," Lapid added.