Likud strengthens, coalition weakens: How did the public react to the firing of Gallant? - poll

Against the backdrop of the sudden dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the perennial issues with the Haredi draft bill, the coalition bloc has dropped to a low of only 49 mandates, while the opposition rose to a majority of 61 mandates in the most recent conducted by Maariv.

The survey was conducted by Lazar Research, led by Dr. Menachem Lazar and in collaboration with Panel4All.

The results showed that despite Likud's strengthening by one, rising to 24 mandates, the coalition overall dropped by three mandates to 49, compared to 61 for the opposition parties without the Arab parties, which have ten mandates.

The Religious Zionist Party of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich received only 2.9% support this week, meaning that it again did not pass the threshold.

Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, and the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, both gained two seats, bringing them to 15 and 13 mandates, respectively, 13 being the highest result for the new Democrats party since it was formed in July.

The full results:

The results were: Likud 24 seats, National Unity 19, Yesh Atid 15, Yisrael Beiteinu 14, the Democrats 13, Shas 10, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5, and Religious Zionism Party 0.

In addition to the Religious Zionism Party, the New Hope Party led by newly appointed Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (1.8%) and Balad (2.2%) do not pass the threshold.

The Maariv survey also polled a second scenario where a party led by Naftali Bennett and a party led by Yoav Galant were also present.

According to this, Bennett's mandate drops to 23, and Gallant reaches six mandates, all of which come from the bloc of opposition supporters.

An optional bloc of the opposition parties, together with Bennett's and Gallant's parties, stands at 67 mandates, compared to only 43 for the current coalition parties.

The rest of the results were a new party led by Bennett 23, Likud 19, National Unity 11, Yesh Atid 11, Shas 10, the Democrats 9, Israel Beiteinu 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, a new party led by Gallant 6, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5, Religious Zionism Party 0.

Most Israelis opposed the firing of Gallant, with 57% saying they were against the move, while only 29% supported it.