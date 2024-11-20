Attorney General backs down on civil service appointment

The Attorney General is backing down from her position that an appointment cannot be made without a search committee, but is setting conditions for appointing a Civil Service Commissioner without one.

According to the Attorney General's position, "First, the committee will operate with ongoing legal counsel from the Prime Minister's Office's legal advisor and her representatives." This will allow the Attorney General to maintain control over committee proceedings through the PM Office's legal advisor, who reports to her.

"Second, the committee will establish in writing, in advance, threshold conditions and criteria for job suitability before presenting a potential candidate," the statement continued.

"We remind that regarding this condition, the Deputy Attorney General noted in his letter of 3.11.24 that following the professional process conducted by the special appointments committee that operated in 2018 to determine threshold conditions and criteria for the position, the committee should operate similarly this time, and hear or receive written material from relevant professional figures in the civil service, past and present, and from the third sector as detailed above, to adapt the threshold conditions and criteria to the current challenges of public service."

The Attorney General's third condition was that "committee members who are public representatives will be chosen with approval from the Prime Minister's Office's legal advisor, according to the rotation for selecting public representatives for appointment committees in the civil service." Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara listens on as she attends a cabinet meeting at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem on June 5, 2024. (credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN)

New representatives cannot be appointed at this time

"At this point, new public representatives cannot be appointed to the special committee in addition to those already serving," the statement said.

This move will restrict the ability to appoint Netanyahu's preferred candidate as the next Commissioner.