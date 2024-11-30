Former PM Naftali Bennett quashes rumors of party with Eyal Waldman as No.2

Waldman denied the two were connected saying the picture was from a charity event in Monaco for Jewish organizations in Europe.

By AVI ASHKENAZI
Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives to testify at the commission of inquiry into Nahal Tzafit disaster in Tel Aviv, August 1, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives to testify at the commission of inquiry into Nahal Tzafit disaster in Tel Aviv, August 1, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent a cease-and-desist letter through his lawyer to Religious Zionist Party Chairman Yehuda Wald on Monday after he claimed that Eyal Waldman is expected to be the No. 2 in Bennett's new party.

Wald posted to X a photo of the two sitting in a car captioned, "The next time you see some exciting post by Naftali with soldiers, remember that his number 2 in the future party still thinks today that the refusal was the right thing."

In response to the tweet, Bennett's lawyer, Oded Gazit, sent Wald a letter of warning before filing a lawsuit, claiming that it was "a false publication presented as a fact in an attempt to harm Bennett's status, and with deliberate intent."

He also demanded that Wald remove the tweet and immediately publish a clarification in which he would retract his false claim.

Eyal Waldman (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Eyal Waldman (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Doesn't it bother you?

In response to the letter, Wald wrote on X, "Doesn't it bother you that Waldman supports refusal? Doesn't it bother you that Waldman belittles the article that said 'with the help of God'? Doesn't it bother you that Waldman threatens to leave the country during a war?"

"What bothers you is that I said that Waldman is your No. 2, so you're going to threaten and try to silence me with a defamation lawsuit. So I don't know if Waldman will be your No. 2 or not, I do know that while my friends and I have been in the reserves for hundreds of days fighting in the north and south, both Waldman and you, Naftali, have not denied the cooperation between you. Show me who your friends, who encourage the refusal, are, and I'll show you who you are. And that's the whole story."

In an interview Waldman gave on Friday to the Maariv podcast with Mickey Levin and Maor Bruchman, Waldman was asked if he was working with Bennett.

"Who did you hear that from? Rumors," Waldman replied. "Bennett and I have met quite a few times, spent the weekend in Monaco, and donated 1.7 million euros to a Jewish organization, and I am proud of that. Bennett is suitable to replace Netanyahu even though we see things differently."



