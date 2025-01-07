Rabbi Yosef claims gay Knesset speaker blocking ultra-Orthodox draft law - report

Former Chief Rabbi and spiritual leader of Shas, Yitzhak Yosef, has claimed that the reason the government is failing to pass the ultra-Orthodox draft exemption law is that Knesset speaker MK Amir Ohana is an openly gay man, Army Radio reported on Monday.

According to Army Radio, Rabbi Yosef stated because a gay man is serving as Knesset speaker, the government lacks "Siyata Dishmaya" (divine assistance)

He reportedly expressed this sentiment multiple times.

"The Rabbi does not comment on such matters where silence is preferable,” The office of the Rishon LeZion Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef responded in a statement.

"Any publication on this matter is based on falsehood."

First openly gay Knesset Speaker

Ohana became the first openly gay man to be appointed minister in the Knesset in 2019, when he served as Justice Minister, and is currently the first gay Knesset speaker.

Ohana has yet to respond to the report.