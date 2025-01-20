Amsalem denies Netanyahu made promises to Smotrich to prevent departure from gov’t

Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset and Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem denied in the Knesset plenum that there had been an agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in which the former made promises to the latter in exchange for his decision to remain in the government.

Amsalem’s statement appeared to contradict numerous statements by Smotrich himself, the latest of which came an hour earlier in comments to reporters following his weekly faction meeting in the Knesset on Monday afternoon.

Smotrich said, “I demanded and received a commitment from Prime Minister Netanyahu that Israel will return to the battle to destroy Hamas,” and soon after added, “and, therefore, I made a difficult decision to remain in the government to ensure that these commitments to destroy Hamas will be implemented.”

Goals of the war

Other provisions, such as a decision by the national security cabinet to add to the official goals of the war to increase security in the West Bank and take a number of other measures in the area, were also reportedly a demand by Smotrich in exchange for his remaining in government. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference in Jerusalem, January 5, 2025 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Amsalem’s denial came after Democrats MK Gilad Kariv demanded in the Knesset plenum to receive an update on the alleged agreement. Kariv argued that according to the law, any coalition agreements must be presented to the Knesset, and this case fell under that category.

Smotrich decided over the weekend that he would oppose the deal but would remain in the government. This was contrary to National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who resigned from the coalition and government along with his entire party.

Smotrich’s office did not respond to repeated queries regarding whether or not there was a signed agreement between him and Netanyahu.